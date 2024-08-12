Here Are 7 Popular Celebrities Who Married Even Wealthier People

Here Are 7 Celebrities With Rich Life Partners

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Gilbert Carrasquillo; (M) Taylor Hill; (R) Antoine Flament

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, where celebrities amass fortunes beyond belief, the public's eye has always been on who is dating whom and how their romantic lives are working out. Things become even more intriguing when some of these celebrities choose partners who have even greater wealth and prestige, with some of their fans even praying they become the next power couple. Here are seven celebrity unions in which one spouse brings staggering riches and status beyond imagination. While some of these couples may be familiar, others may astonish you with the sheer magnitude of their combined wealth and success.

1. Brooklyn Beckham

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Pascal Le Segretain

In 2022, the luxurious Palm Beach wedding of Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, and Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of soccer icon David Beckham and popular designer Victoria Beckham, grabbed headlines, as reported by Business Insider. Nicola's father, Nelson, boasts a net worth of $1.5 billion. The venue for their wedding, Monstorrel, stands as one of the most affluent estates in the nation, boasting an impressive 27 bedrooms. Nicola, born in 1995, is hence accustomed to a life of luxury and likely sought a partner who is the same.

2. Salma Hayek

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Taylor Hill

Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, have been together for almost two according to PEOPLE. They exchanged vows in Paris in 2009, and nine years later, Pinault swept the actress off her feet with a surprise vow renewal ceremony in Bora Bora. As the founder of Kering, a fashion powerhouse that includes brands like Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Saint Laurent, Pinault has made a significant mark in the industry. He also owns Christie's Auction House and boasts a huge art collection.

3. Jane Fonda

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ben Rose

Before meeting Ted Turner, Jane Fonda had been married twice. Her first marriage was to director Roger Vadim, followed by activist Tom Hayden. She tied the knot with Turner in 1991, shortly after her 17-year marriage with Hayden ended. Following their marriage, Fonda took a break from Hollywood for over a decade, according to Nicki Swift. While their relationship faced issues of infidelities, Fonda has often spoken fondly of Turner, referring to him as her favorite ex-husband. Turner, an entrepreneur, television producer, media proprietor, and philanthropist, is renowned for founding the Cable News Network (CNN).

4. Janet Jackson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Venturelli

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana parted ways after five years of marriage. The decision came just three months after the birth of their son, Eissa, as reported by Essence. The singer and the business magnate first met in 2010 at a hotel opening, but the news of their relationship remained low-key until their marriage in 2012. Al Mana, along with his three brothers, is a part of the Al Mana Group, established by his late father. The conglomerate oversees 55 companies globally, with interests spanning from automotive to real estate.

5. Kaley Cuoco

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

Shortly after Kaley Cuoco initiated divorce proceedings from equestrian Karl Cook, she found companionship in Tom Pelphrey, according to US Weekly. However, Karl's father, Scott Cook, boasts a net worth of $4.9 billion, having co-founded the financial software company Intuit, where he serves as Chairman. Intuit is responsible for popular products like TurboTax and Mint, which places Karl as one of the probable inheritors of the Intuit fortune, alongside his two siblings. However, when the Big Bang Theory star and Cook tied the knot, it was Cuoco had greater assets and success.

6. Miranda Kerr

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alo Ceballos

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom began their relationship in 2007, at a time when both were at the pinnacle of their careers. Kerr had just been named a Victoria's Secret Angel, while Bloom was riding high on the success of his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, as reported by The List. The couple welcomed a son together before parting ways in 2013. Since then, Kerr has shifted her focus away from modeling to concentrate on her skincare company, KORA Organics, while Bloom found love with pop star Katy Perry. Kerr later married Evan Spiegel in 2017, who is the co-founder of Snap Inc. and serves as the CEO of its flagship product, Snapchat.

7. Diane Von Furstenberg

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Cindy Ord

Renowned for making the wrap dress a fashion staple in the early 1970s, Diane Von Furstenberg is undeniably an icon in the industry. By 1976, she had sold over a million wrap dresses, solidifying her status in the fashion world. However, her husband's wealth far surpasses hers, amounting to more than thirteen times her own. As of July 2023, reports indicated that Barry Diller, the designer's partner, boasts a net worth of $4.2 billion. Interestingly, their paths first crossed when Diller held the position of President at Paramount Pictures while Furstenberg was a rising designer navigating a divorce.