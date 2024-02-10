Here Are 7 of the Most 'Unhinged' Comments Tom Sandoval Made on Nick Viall's Podcast

7 Times Tom Sandoval Created Furore With His Statements on Nick Viall's Podcast



Well known for his stint in the reality show Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval became the face of Scandoval, the infamous yet aptly named cheating scandal, which eventually marred his personal relations with many of his fellow cast members. Sandoval and his affair made headlines when he confessed to cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with a fellow reality TV star, Raquel Leviss. Ever since the big controversy, Sandoval's words have not ceased sparking tensions, especially during his appearance on Nick Viall's podcast. So, without further ado, here's uncovering seven of his most chaotic remarks.

1. Sandoval Turned Up Very Late, Then Justified It by Claiming Viall Did the Same

During his appearance on The Viall Files, Sandoval joined his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz. Despite the intended simultaneous start for the interview, Sandoval was notably over an hour late to the podcast recording. Schwartz shed light on Sandoval's tendency to operate on his own schedule, revealing that production often provides fake call times to ensure his somewhat punctual arrival for filming. When Schwartz and host Viall finally connected with Sandoval, it became apparent that the tardy guest had likely forgotten about the podcast entirely. Joining the recording an hour behind schedule, Sandoval displayed erratic behavior and showed little remorse for his late entrance. When questioned by Viall about his tardiness, Sandoval struggled to provide a genuine explanation.

2. When Sandoval Confessed He Shouldn't Have 'Cheated That Way'

During the podcast, Viall inquired about what insights the Vanderpump Rules star gained from the cheating scandal, prompted by Sandoval's mentioning of learning a lot from the drama he had faced. Although Sandoval had initiated the discussion about extracting lessons from the scandal, he found himself struggling to articulate a shareable takeaway: “I don't know what to say. What have I learned? …To not ever be in a nine-year ****in' relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Like, dude, I'm never gonna do that. That's never gonna happen.”

3. Sandoval Implied That Madix Should Be Thankful for the Cheating Scandal

Sandoval asserted that Madix was 'definitely grateful' for the opportunities arising from the public fallout of the scandal. However, he expressed a perception that Madix has been somewhat petty in her public discussions about him. Viall attempted to convey that Madix had the right to feel however she wished about the scandal. Despite Viall's perspective, Sandoval appeared unreceptive to this viewpoint, emphasizing the complexities in their public discourse as well as the fact that his ex now has 'everything going for her' after Scandoval erupted, from brand endorsements to TV appearances.

4. Sandoval's 'Out of the Blue' Ornament Story

In a peculiar segment of the podcast, Viall posed an intriguing question to Sandoval, inquiring about the source of peace in his life now that it has undergone significant upheaval. But fans were left stunned when Sandoval recounted a rather unusual yet heartwarming incident during the holiday season when his mother placed a particular ornament on their Christmas tree, creating a sense of joy for him. He continued, “I love finding peace, man. I really do. I hope ****ing, honestly, I really do hope Ariana does ****ing well and keeps it going,” but gave no further explanation as to why this ornament story was relevant to his larger point.

5. When Sandoval Said That Madix's 'Focus' of Him Was 'Not a Good Look'

While Sandoval had moments of emotional reflection about Madix during his appearance on Viall Files, he also took the opportunity to express his criticism of how his ex-partner has portrayed him in the media. Despite Sandoval being caught lying to and cheating on Madix in the public eye, he conveyed his belief that Madix's emphasis on him in the past 'isn't a good look' for her. He expressed, “I just want her to move on.” Sandoval huffed, “I think her biggest thing is, like, stop, like, focusing on — don't focus any energy on me, leave me behind.”

6. When Sandoval Became Defensive After Viall Suggested That He Justified Cheating

As Sandoval endeavored to defend himself throughout the podcast, it became evident that he reached a point where he couldn't tolerate further criticism. Despite Viall emphasizing his attempt to approach the conversation with empathy, he did choose to explain to Sandoval that it often came across as if he [Sandoval] was defending his affair rather than genuinely attempting to make amends. “[I] acted out because I have such low self-worth…I'm just trying to be a better person, I swear to God, like I really am,” Sandoval retorted while getting emotional. “I don't know what to say except I f***ed up,” Sandoval nearly shouted before adding, “and I know that I did that. It doesn't matter the scenario…I f***ed up, and I do know that."

7. Sandoval Seemingly Considers Himself to be the Victim

While Viall's ultimate goal was to revisit the scandal in a constructive manner, Sandoval struggled to find comfort in discussing the events or the subsequent developments. The Vanderpump Rules star did mention that he is being unfairly treated and acknowledges that gaining perspective might require some time away from everything. Despite being the one who engaged in infidelity, Sandoval contended that he has been treated unjustly throughout the scandal, asserting that he, too, has experienced a similar sense of wrongdoing as his ex-partner.