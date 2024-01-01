Here are 7 Celebs Who Sent Across the Most Ridiculous Gifts to Other Celebs

7 Celebrities Who Gifted Others The Most Ridiculous And Weird Gifts

When it comes to celebrity gifting ideas the results can be counted as bizarre and unique at the same time. From sending across NFSW items to wearing ritualistic 'blood vials', here are some of the most ridiculous presents famed artists and actors have gifted to their friends and spouses.

1. Lady Gaga and Ryan Murphy

Lady Gaga appeared in the hit horror series American Horror Story: Hotel as a bloodthirsty Countess in 2015. As reported by Variety, the Poker Face hitmaker presented co-creator Ryan Murphy with an odd memento on the first day of filming. “I threw up in the plastic bag and I saved it and brought it to Ryan Murphy,” Gaga told the media during the press meet for the show. “He was like, ‘Oh, you think you can disgust me? You can’t.’ The thing is, you think you can’t get anything past him, but then he met me. And I’ll bring him a bag of my vomit to the set.”

2. Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Russell Brand and Katy Perry had a brief, turbulent marriage that ended in text message separation in December 2011. Brand chose to dissolve their union 14 months after getting married, and on December 30, 2011, they filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences. They did, however, expend a great deal of money on one another; a year before their breakup, Perry bought her now ex-husband a $200,000 space voyage with Virgin Galactic.

3. Eminem and Elton John

For a very long time, Eminem and Elton John have remained the best of friends. They even worked together notably on a live Stan performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards. The hitmaker Candle in the Wind previously disclosed the most peculiar present that Eminem gave him for his nuptials. As per The Independent, while appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2017 he revealed the Venom rapper gifted John and his partner David Furnish two diamond-encrusted cock rings. "It shows you how homophobic he isn't - we had two diamond-encrusted cock rings on a velvet cushion," he described. "And I have to say, they have remained unused." “They sit there, like the crown jewels, in this beautiful box on satin cushions,” the iconic British pianist shared in 2019 with The Guardian. “They’re wonderful to look at. I don’t know if any guests we’ve had have used them. God, I hope not. They’re kind of sacrosanct. The fact they came from Eminem makes it even better.”

4. Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran gifted his pal Sam Smith a NFSW item that was just farcical, the Shape of You hitmaker gave Smith a six-foot-two marble penis. Speaking about this Smith said in a 2022 TV interview, "Oh my God... It's wild. I thought it was a joke, but it's a six-foot-two marble penis," Smith shared during a TV interview in October 2022. "It's two tons, and I'm gonna have to get it craned into my house." As reported by People, during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 2Step singer-songwriter gave the history of the 6-foot tall, 'marble penis' statue that weighs 'two tons' that Smith, 30, spoke of receiving as an unexpected gift. Sheeran remembered the first time he presented a similarly explicit gift to another singer before he could explain Smith's statue. "Elton John has been involved in my career from the get-go, and he buys me weird gifts," he said. "Just, like, odd gifts, like sexual sort of objects." "Sam saw one of them and said, 'Can I have one?' And I said, 'What would you like?'" Sheeran continued. "And Sam said, 'One the size of me. One that's 6-foot-2.' So there we go. That's it."

5. Drake and DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled's longtime friend Drake gave him a unique set of gifts for his 47th birthday last year. As per The NYPost, Drake, 36, gifted his friend multiple luxurious toilets, and Khaled showed them off on Instagram saying, “Listen this is no regular toilet bowl,” Khaled said. “My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls. This is called a Toto toilet bowl.” Excitedly, Khaled stated that even before getting the kind present, he and his spouse, Nicole Tuck, intended to replace their commodes. “I’m not even joking, Drake, we been wanting this. Me and my queen been talking about getting Totos for the whole house,” he stated then. “If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know it’s worth $500 million,” Khaled said. “It’s not about the money, it’s just about, how he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls,” Khaled said.

6. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton

Billy Bob Thorton and Angelina Jolie were well-known for having an odd and wild marriage; they were not afraid to flaunt their intense feelings for one another. As reported by The Things, they wore a vial around their necks that contained the other's blood. Thornton and Jolie often wore identical necklaces to social gatherings. Antonio Banderas, Jolie's co-star in the 2000 movie Original Sin, described Thornton and Jolie's blood necklaces as "pretty scary" and "sounding like a Catholic ritual." Wearing his necklace to bed didn't do much to dispel the weird connotations, since Thornton "almost choked to death" on it.

7. Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married from 27 September 2008 - 1 July 2011 and Reynolds Hitman's Bodyguard co-star, Samuel L.Jackson gifted the couple something very close to nature. While speaking with Vulture magazine in July, he said: He got acquainted with Reynolds, 46, through his Marvel costar Johansson, 38, who "was always talking about nature." "So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing," the actor recalled. "They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married." "And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s---," Jackson quipped. The Pulp Fiction actor gave them a lifetime subscription to the American Beekeepers Journal, a hive, a few beekeeping outfits, and 10,000 bees. As per The US Magazine, Reynolds confirmed the gesture while appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009 saying, “The next thing I know, I’m making honey and what’s fantastic about this is that you know it’s a great security system because a lot of people are afraid of alarms, some people are afraid of guard dogs. But I don’t know anyone who’s not afraid of terrible, terrible swarms of bees.

