Here Are 6 Reality Home Shows That Aren't Always the 'Real' Deal

Here are 6 Reality Home Shows That Aren't What They Seem on TV

Image Source: YouTube | @HGTV

You know those home renovation and real estate shows you can't get enough of? Well, get ready for some truth bombs! It turns out a lot of the 'reality' on those programs isn't so real after all. From staged scenes to fake storylines, the producers have been pulling the wool over our eyes to keep us hooked. We're diving deep into the behind-the-scenes secrets that will make you question everything you've been watching. Hold on tight because this ride is about to get bumpy as we expose what goes on behind the scenes in some of your favorite shows.

1. Million Dollar Listing

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

In 2017, Million Dollar Listing began in Los Angeles and later expanded to New York, Miami, and San Francisco. However, because of the traits of the realtors, Los Angeles and New York are the two places that are most favored by enthusiasts. Even though it is a popular show on Bravo, it can be 'phony' in many areas. Since it was a reality show, some of the scenes were altered or reshot to give the impression that the realtors were just waking up in the afternoon. Despite Ryan Serhant's insistence that the show is truthful, not all deals are as authentic as they appear to be, as per Screen Rant.

2. Selling Sunset

Image Source: Youtube | @Netflix

When Selling Sunset was made available on Netflix in 2019, it quickly gained popularity. The Oppenheim Group, the brokerage business, and its employees are the main subjects of the program. Similar to Million Dollar Listing, Selling Sunset tracks the stars as they manage their personal and professional lives, not simply the work itself. Women's Health, however, revealed that the show could not be entirely true to what it depicts. A TikToker provided evidence that the show had considered advertising her residence. However, the truth is that she had never met Christine, the realtor, and her house was not for sale. However, as it approaches Selling Sunset season 8, the program continues to have enormous popularity.

3. Fixer Upper

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Desiree Navarro

The television series Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018, followed married couple Chip and Joanna Gaines as they battled to transform run-down properties into gorgeous houses. Through extensive improvements, they hoped to provide Waco, Texas, residents with the home of their dreams. The fact that the series showed clients three residences in need of restoration and let them select one was one of Fixer Upper's strongest features. However, the house that the client ultimately chose was already theirs. Furthermore, Joanna's exquisite interior design is only allowed to remain if the homeowners are prepared to pay for it. However, the saving grace was that at least the renovations were real.

4. Beachfront Bargain Hunt

Image Source: Youtube | @HGTV

Who wouldn't want to have a beach house with a view of the ocean in a prime location? The audience loved Beachfront Bargain Hunt. There was a lot to be enthusiastic about for those who followed home-buyers who tried to discover their ideal beach house for a reasonable price—not a fortune. The show isn't totally rooted in reality, though, as one might assume. On one occasion, a realtor was asked to appear on the show, but there were a few requirements: the clients had to have bought a house already, it had to be under a certain price range, and it had to be beachfront. When they were unable to find clients, the show focused on the realtor instead, who also claimed everyone pretended it was summer when it was actually freezing, as per The List.

5. Property Brothers

Image Source: Youtube | @HGTV

Anything about families is a strong choice for reality television. That's most likely one of the factors that initially made twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott so popular. One works as a contractor, and the other as a realtor. They work together to assist families in selecting a fixer-upper that will be rehabilitated. However, families must be in the process of purchasing or remodeling a home in order to be allowed to appear on Property Brothers, which renders the realtor role entirely fictitious. In addition, the show's timelines can be completely unreal sometimes.

6. Love It Or List It

Image Source: Youtube | @HGTV

Love It Or List It was instructive and had a fairly interesting premise. It showed the occasionally intense competition between a realtor and an interior designer. The former located a new home, while the latter focused on furnishing the homeowner's current property. Ultimately, the people had to decide between their newly decorated house and a new property the realtor had discovered. But just like Million Dollar Listing, Love It Or List It is largely fake. After the show aired for a few years, a ton of relevant information surfaced. These included the lawsuits by a couple who accused the show of painting and leaving holes in their home and another contestant who revealed that the show filmed two possible endings and selected the one the producers liked best, whether or not it was true.