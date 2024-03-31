Here Are 11 Most Insane Celebrity Rumors Ever Heard by Anyone

Beyond Belief: 11 Outrageous Celebrity Rumors That Shocked the World

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur(L), Monica Schipper(M), Jamie McCarthy(R)

The realm of celebrities is a whirlwind of glitz, glamour, and occasional eccentricity. Among the most extraordinary tales are ghost possessions, body insurance, and extravagant gifts, showcasing the fascinating lives of celebrities. Whether factual or exaggerated, these 11 insane celebrity rumors provide a peek into the unique and sometimes bizarre world of the entertainment industry, adding allure and curiosity to the stars' already captivating personas. Have a look at these bizarre yet intriguing rumors related to our most loved celebrities.

1. Kesha's Possessed Private Part

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Kesha claimed that a ghost once possessed her private part, leading to an exorcism performed on that specific body part. She revealed, "Because I exude energy, dead entities cling to me. I had a spirit follow me into my house. You see it in the show. Things were flying off the shelf. That's not bullshit, that really happened. So my healer, she had to literally give me an exorcism. I know that sounds crazy, but it worked."

2. Akon's Diamond Mine

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair

Despite his past legal troubles, Akon made headlines by purchasing his own diamond mine, capitalizing on the timeless allure of diamonds. He said, "I don't even believe in conflict diamonds. That's just a movie. Think about it. Ain't nobody thought about nothing about no-conflict diamonds until the movie came out. Where was all that shit before the movie? That's the problem with people - they believe everything they read or see on TV." Akon further continued, "Diamonds are always going to be selling, people are always going to get married, black people will always want to shine and bling-bling. I always felt like if you get to a point where you've got enough money to invest in something real, you gotta invest in anything that's related to a natural resource because that's gonna be here forever - so you might as well invest in something that's gonna be here, rather than invest in something that's gonna wear out. I know for a fact that these are going to be selling forever."

3. The Beckham's Expensive Vibrator

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hector Vivas

David Beckham reportedly gifted Victoria Beckham a luxurious $1.8 million adult toy, complete with diamonds and a diamond necklace. It was revealed in a forum, "English soccer ace DAVID BECKHAM has spent a staggering $1.8 million (GBP1 million) on the world's most expensive sex toy as a present for his pregnant wife VICTORIA. The platinum vibrator, with a 10-carat diamond encrusted base linked to a 16-carat diamond necklace, is one of only ten in the world - and was created by London strip club owner PETER STRINGFELLOW.”

4. Kanye West's Expensive Wedding Gift For Kim Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian 10 Burger King restaurants in Europe as a unique and heartwarming wedding present, aiming to turn her into an international businesswoman. As per the reports of Radar, a source revealed, "She owns all the jewels anyone could ever want, so he is taking the practical route by investing in businesses for her instead. He knows the fast food industry is reliable and lucrative, plus BK is international, so he thinks it's the perfect fit for Kim.”

5. Katy Perry's Space Tickets

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave M. Benett

Katy Perry bought space mission tickets worth $200,000 for herself and Russell Brand, but they never used them due to their split. Virgin Galactic representative Louella Faria said, “It is true. We are very excited to have him onboard. There will be 17-inch diameter windows to look out onto. Passengers will be able to view Earth around 800 miles in any direction from space.” Brand shared, “My father wants to come. He's 93 and keeps telling me to hurry up. I am only going into space when it is safe for myself, my family, and everyone else. But this is the most exciting thing we have done.”

6. Kylie Jenner's Teenage Pregnancy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Speculation arose about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy before she confirmed it upon giving birth to her daughter, Stormi. In an interview, she revealed, “I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, [I was] not, obviously, planning to be pregnant at 19. I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop.” She further added, “I was confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it.”

7. Lady Gaga's Ghost-Detecting Machines

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Lady Gaga invested in ghost-detecting machines and paranormal investigators to deal with a ghost named Ryan who reportedly followed her. One of her friends revealed, "He’s hasn’t been doing anything too violent or scary but she’s freaked out by his presence. She’s a very spiritual person and in tune with the spiritual world but this is a step too far, even for her." An insider shared, "She believes in paranormal activity and won't take any risks when she is on the road. It's important to her to be safe from spirits."

8. Paris Hilton's Doggy Mansion

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Paris Hilton's love for her pets led her to build a $325,000 dog mansion with air conditioning, a balcony, and a chandelier. On another note, she also shared, “They hate dog food so I’m always on Uber Eats getting them food. You can actually order dog food from Uber Eats, but there’s also stores in LA that make dog food that’s human-grade. Or I’ll just order them hamburgers or chicken or steak. They hate dog food now, they will literally only eat food from Uber Eats delivery.”

9. Rihanna's Million-Dollar Hair Treatment

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Rihanna reportedly spent $22,400 weekly on hairstylist Ursula Stephen's services, totaling over a million dollars annually. An insider shared, “Rihanna likes to pioneer new styles but it’s costing her a fortune. She makes several public appearances a week, and the cost soon stacks up. Ursula is a close confidante and they are together all the time. You have to wonder why she insists on keeping such an expensive member of her entourage on the payroll 24/7. Most of these costs are paid for by her management.”

10. Willow Smith's Time Control

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Willow Smith claimed she could control time in an interview, sparking fascination and speculation about her abilities. She shared, "I mean, time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however, I please, and that's how I know it doesn't exist." Her brother Jaden also supported her theory and exclaimed, "It’s proven that how time moves for you depends on where you are in the universe. It’s relative to beings and other places. But on the level of being here on earth, if you are aware in a moment, one second can last a year. And if you are unaware, your whole childhood, your whole life can pass by in six seconds. But it’s also such a thing that you can get lost in."

11. Angelina Jolie's Unconventional Desires During Lovemaking

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Zunino Celotto

Angelina Jolie shared a bizarre story of blood-bonding with a former partner, showcasing an unconventional way of feeling emotionally connected. She revealed, “I had started having s*x with my boyfriend, and the s*x and the emotions didn’t feel enough. I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend, I grabbed a knife and cut him. He cut me back. We had an exchange of something, and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing.”