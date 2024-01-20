Here Are 10 Most Controversial Moments of ‘The View'

Here Are The Top 10 Controversial The View Moments

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Todd Anderson

Hold onto your seats as we dive into the wild and sometimes eyebrow-raising world of daytime talk with The View. From troublesome guests stirring up chaos with the cast to jaw-dropping statements that had everyone talking, this show has seen its fair share of controversial moments. Get ready as the Inquisitr counts down the top 10 controversial The View moments, featuring the likes of Bill Cosby, Woody Allen, Mel Gibson, and more! You won't want to miss the drama that unfolded on this talk show stage.

1. Insensitive Remarks Ignited Outrage Over Nurses' Dedication

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

The incident unfolded at a Miss America competition when Miss Colorado, Kelley Johnson, a nurse specializing in Alzheimer’s Disease, delivered a poignant monologue about one of her patients and the significance of her job. The controversy ignited during a discussion on The View, where Michelle Collins dismissed Kelley's performance as merely “read her emails” on stage, and Joy Behar questioned why she had a doctor's stethoscope around her neck. This sparked immediate outrage, leading nurses to rally on social media with #NursesUnite, emphasizing the importance of their profession.

2. Whoopi Goldberg Defends Mel Gibson

Image Source: ABC | The View

Gibson found himself entangled in a fierce dispute with his partner, Oksana Grigorieva. A notorious voicemail captured Gibson's alarming statement, where he infamously conveyed to Grigorieva that she would bear responsibility if she were to be “raped by a pack of [n-words].” Additionally, he reportedly used a derogatory term, referring to one of his employees as a “wetback” in 2010. Immediate outrage ensued. Goldberg, however, took a controversial stance on The View, defending Gibson by asserting her acquaintance with him and stating that he is not a racist, as per CBS News.

3. Jeanine Pirro and Goldberg Heated Argument

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Pirro went on The View to talk about her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. Things got heated when she and Goldberg clashed over racism, xenophobia, and the Donald Trump presidency. Goldberg expressed frustration about calling Mexicans "liars and rapists," and Pirro responded by talking about crimes committed by people she believed shouldn't be in the country. The discussion became more intense, leading Goldberg to end the segment. Backstage, Goldberg allegedly told Pirro to "get the f**k out." Pirro later complained about being treated "like a dog," as per Page Six.

4. When Raven-Symoné said, “Some People Look Like Animals.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin L Marshall

Rodner Figueroa faced termination after drawing a controversial comparison between Michelle Obama and characters from the movie Planet of the Apes. The host, Figueroa, defended his remarks, stating they were intended as a critique of the makeup artist's work on Obama, as per CNN. During an episode of The View, Rosie Perez remarked that the Latin community could be perceived as racist, expressing a desire not to be associated with black individuals. Guest star Raven-Symoné added fuel to the discussion by suggesting that "some people look like animals." This entire incident was marred by deeply ingrained racism.

5. Goldberg and Behar Walk Out on Bill O’Reilly

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Walter McBride

Goldberg and Joy Behar staged a walkout during an episode of The View in October 2010, marking another instance of disagreement with a Fox News personality. The controversy unfolded when Bill O'Reilly made contentious political remarks about the proposed Islamic community center, Park51, near Ground Zero. O'Reilly claimed that "70% of Americans don't want [the] mosque," without providing a source, though it was later revealed to be from a CNN Opinion Research Corporation poll. Furthermore, O'Reilly asserted that "Muslims killed us on 9/11," prompting Whoopi to express her displeasure with strong language and exit the stage alongside Joy. Although they later returned and Bill clarified his statement, the fallout from the incident lingered, as per Watch Mojo.

6. When Raven-Symoné Defended an Abusive Cop

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Symoné's remarks on The View have generated significant discussions. Especially her perspective on the Spring Valley High School incident. Following the release of a video featuring Officer Ben Fields grabbing a high school student by the neck, forcefully throwing her to the floor, and dragging her from her chair, the controversial host emphasized the girl's disobedience. While criticizing Fields' use of force as "ridiculous," she also stressed the importance of following rules, stating, "The girl was told multiple times to get off the phone. There’s not right or reason for him to be doing this type of harm, that’s ridiculous," as per Bill Board. Outraged people wrote a petition to fire Symoné and it received 130,000 signatures in five days.

7. O'Donnell vs. Hasselbeck Epic Fight

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

On May 23, 2007, The View witnessed a heated clash between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The confrontation began with Behar airing grievances against President George W. Bush, leading to Hasselbeck defending GOP congressmen. Tensions peaked when Hasselbeck referred to "our enemies in Iraq." It prompted O'Donnell's sharp response saying, “You just said our enemies in Iraq, Did Iraq attack us?" The exchange turned emotional, and executive producer Bill Geddie later described it as a "horrible day" for the show, as per the New York Post.

8. Who Will Clean Your Toilets?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

In August 2015, during a discussion about Trump's views on racism and immigration on The View, Kelly Osbourne attempted to criticize him. She remarked, “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?” The comment was highly offensive and the Co-Hosts were shocked. Despite Osbourne's claim that she “didn’t mean it like that,” the remark deeply offended many, leading her to issue an apology where she acknowledged her "poor choice of words," as per Time.

9. Walters Defends Woody Allen

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

In a 2014 episode of The View, Barbara Walters defended Woody Allen against sexual assault allegations by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Walters, a friend of Allen, praised his parenting based on her observations. Co-host Sherri Shepherd challenged this defense, pointing to cases where seemingly good individuals turned out to be wrongdoers and highlighting Allen's history with younger women. The exchange underscored the difficulty of discussing public figures facing serious allegations and the challenge of separating personal relationships from public scrutiny. Walters insisted on not making assumptions, defending her friend despite Shepherd's concerns about undisclosed aspects of Allen's life.

10. Goldberg Defends Bill Cosby

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool

A host defended Bill Cosby when he faced serious accusations in the mid-2010s. Cosby's reputation suffered irreparable damage when he faced a multitude of sexual assault allegations, encompassing rape, child abuse, and drug-facilitated sexual assault. Despite personal threats and mockery, Goldberg swiftly defended Cosby on multiple occasions, vehemently asserting his innocence until proven guilty in court. Later, she changed her stance, admitting the evidence suggested his guilt. In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

