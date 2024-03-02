Here Are 10 Famous Celebrity Couples Famously Broke up & Got Back Together

These couples took years to find their happily-ever-afters

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Some famous pairings, like Bennifer as recent examples, have a way of appearing inevitable. These endearing celebrities find a way back to one another despite the passage of time. Many of the most well-known, intense, and passionate couples in history have split up at some point just to resurface in each other's lives. Examples include Sylvester Stallone, Justin Bieber, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, and many more, per SheKnows. Since many fans can't stop thinking about the Bennifer wedding, it's fun to look back at some of the other most exciting ex-couples who have reunited over the years. A lot of them have had difficult, whirlwind paths to discover their happily-ever-afters. Here are 10 such couples:

1. Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Arturo Holmes

With their romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck really played the long game. Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in 2021, after having first broken it off the day before their wedding in 2003. They reconnected and had the most amazing wedding imaginable. Lopez discussed her feelings on seeing Affleck again with PEOPLE in February 2022. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," continued Lopez. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

2. Kate Middleton & Prince William

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Since they first met in 2002, Kate Middleton and Prince William have experienced a great deal together, including a well-known temporary split in 2007 that was allegedly caused by William's sudden reluctance to commit. Although William managed to win her back within the year, things weren't easy going all the way through. The couple, who are now parents to three adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, saw the break as only a minor setback.

3. Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Though they first crossed paths in 2009 at a fan gathering, Justin and Hailey Bieber didn't become closer until 2014—that is until they started attending church together. They were known as close buddies for years before starting to date in February 2016. But somewhere in 2016, they split up, and they didn't communicate again until 2018. "We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends," Baldwin said in an interview with the British daily The Times after breaking up. As fate would have it, they got back, got engaged in a matter of months, and later that year, got married in a courtroom ceremony. They've been happy ever since.

4. Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

When married couple Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin announced they were divorcing in August, everyone was shocked. The divorce was filed by Flavin, who at the time told PEOPLE, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” However, the two reconciled after a month had passed. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,” the actor’s rep told Page Six.

5. Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

One of the most messy public splits that fans have ever witnessed may be the one involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. From 2016 until 2021, they had on-and-off relationships. In April 2018, they had their daughter True. After he was accused of kissing Jordyn Woods, the friend of the Kardashians, they first split up in 2019. Early in 2020, they reconciled again, but they ended their relationship permanently in 2021 after it became apparent that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with Maralee Nichols. At the time, he and Kardashian were also expecting a child through surrogacy. They are now separated but co-parent together.

6. Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma met each other in 2015 while working together on one of her albums, and they started dating in 2017. In late 2017, the couple got back together after a brief separation in 2017. In October 2018, they had a daughter, Banks Violet Bair, and in May 2019, they quickly became engaged. December 2019 saw their marriage. They welcomed Mae James, another daughter, into their family at a home birth in March 2021. On The Talk, Duff talked about her renewed friendship with Koma and said that "the third time's a charm." She said, per PEOPLE, "It's going so great," she said. "I mean, this is the third time that we've dated and I think that what [Selena Gomez] says has so much merit to it."

7. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Four years after being in a relationship, Timberlake and Biel parted ways amicably in March 2011, shocking all fans. However, their breakup was brief; they reunited in August and became engaged in December 2011. During the couple's yearly trip to Montana, Timberlake proposed to Biel, describing her as "the most significant person in my life." In April 2015, the couple gave birth to their first child, a son named Silas; in 2020, they welcomed a son named Phineas.

8. Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

It turns out that before being married in May 1996, Ripa and her husband Consuelos made a strange journey to the altar. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host said to Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer, per PEOPLE, "Right before we got married, we broke up," during the first Betches' Comments by Celebs podcast episode. "We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married."

9. Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Although Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in July 2023, their friendship dates back far further. In 1970, they first met. The couple, who had been married for a while, had a temporary separation because Sharon suspected Ozzy was having an affair. However, after several months, Sharon and Ozzy's relationship appeared to be progressing positively. During an appearance with Good Morning America, he called the breakup a "bump" and said that he was "back on track again." Sharon also opened up on TheTalk about the reconciliation, saying, "I forgive," she said before the studio audience. "It's going take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage."

10. Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The Maroon 5 frontman had to date someone else before realizing Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo was the one. After the couple's short split, Levine ended his relationship with Nina Agdal, a fellow VS model, and quickly proposed to Prinsloo. After being married in 2014, the pair welcomed a daughter named Dusty Rose in 2016 and a daughter named Gio Grace in 2018. They are expecting their third kid right now. "Famous last words, 'I'll never get married,'" Levine recalled on The Tonight Show in 2013. "I still don't necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful."