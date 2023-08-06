Here's The Heartbreaking Reason Behind Britney Spears Shaving Her Head After a Breakdown

Over 70 photographers from all over the world caught Britney Spears shaving her head in 2007 as she was having a breakdown, and the photo became famous everywhere overnight. A tattoo artist who was present the night this incident occurred recounted in the 2019 documentary Britney Spears: Breaking Point that Spears confided in her about the reasons behind her actions.

Spears had gone to her ex-husband Kevin Federline's house to ask to see their children, Sean and Jayden, after leaving an Antigua rehab center. When he declined, Spears got in her car and went to a nearby hair salon, where she begged Esther Tognozz to shave her head, Cosmopolitan reported. Tognozz claims in the documentary that she tried to convince Spears not to, but as soon as she turned around, Spears had already picked up the clippers and started shaving her own head.

"She had two bodyguards supposedly keeping an eye out to make sure the paparazzi were not getting any pictures," claimed Tognozz, adding that none of the guards did anything as the paps swarmed in and took many pictures of the Gimme More singer.

After that, Spears went to a tattoo shop nearby and requested an image of a woman's lips followed by a cross from tattoo artist Emily Wynne-Hughes. Wynne-Hughes, who had never previously discussed the evening with anyone, said during interviews for the documentary that she didn't realize it was Spears. "[I heard] an insane roaring sound outside. I wasn’t sure what was happening if there was a riot outside and then the flashes came," she said.

thinking about how cool it is that Britney Spears didn't want to be touched & sexualized anymore and shaved her head, and how vile it is that the media just called her "crazy" because they couldn't grasp a woman not wanting to conform to their idea of femininity pic.twitter.com/trL5iwbRaz — Anj (@anj3llyfish) February 14, 2021

Once she recognized Spears, it was obvious that something about the Oops!… I Did It Again singer was different. "I noticed her hair was gone. I remember asking her, 'Why'd you shave your head?'" the tattoo artist said. She claimed in the documentary that Spears told her, "It was, you know, 'I just don't want anybody, anybody touching my head. I don't want anyone touching my hair. I'm sick of people touching my hair.'"

Since reports indicated that music industry professionals had been in charge of every aspect of Spears' look ever since she first rose to fame at the age of 16, many have connected this to the idea that she desired control over her life and image.

Britney Spears has had no control over her finances, her health, or even her ability to have a child for 13 years. It has to end.



It’s time to #FreeBritney and all women from controlling and abusive men. pic.twitter.com/U8rTm6aozC — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 26, 2021

Wynne-Hughes confirmed Tognozz's statements regarding her bodyguards, saying they didn't step in. "It just didn't seem like they cared very much. I felt this insane sense of anxiety and energy that felt so negative. It just seemed like everybody was waiting for the crash to happen."

After being put on a 5150 psychiatric hold in 2008, Spears' financial affairs and private life decisions were managed by her father, Jamie Spears. After a protracted legal struggle and calls from Spears' fan base to "Free Britney" from the conservatorship, he resigned from the personal side of the arrangement in 2019 and was entirely removed from it in September 2021, per Us Weekly.

