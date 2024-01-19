Kanye and Bianca's Rollercoaster Romance: A Year of Controversy, Control, and Candid Moments

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) (Photo by Robin Marchant | (R) LinkedIn | Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have explored a rollercoaster of headlines and controversies during their first year of marriage. The rapper and the Australian architect got married in December 2022, just two months after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Since then, their unusual relationship has made waves as they travel the globe, with Censori stepping into the role of stepmother to West and Kim’s four children; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Have a closer look at the ups and downs of West and Censori’s wild first year of marriage.

1. December 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

As per Mirror, West and Censori’s relationship took a public rollercoaster ride in December 2022 when West released his track Censori Overload, indicating a budding romance. Rumors of their relationship have circulated for months, causing a reported buzz with West’s ex-wife, Kim. In October, a leaked marriage certificate confirmed their secret wedding, surprising fans. One source shared, “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera, Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

2. January 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Kevin Mazur | Instagram | (R) bianca.censori_official

In January 2023, the couple was photographed together for the first time, revealing that they had already made it official weeks prior. Nested their home in a $20,000-a-month apartment in Palo Alto, California, the duo started their journey as a married couple. A picture was taken in January of that year, which was the first time that the pair had been spotted together when Censori’s identity was not revealed, showing them looking all lovey-dovey while dining out together at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

3. June 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

West finally met his in-laws, seven months after he wed architect Censori. They took off to Tokyo in June where they met Censori’s parents Leo and Alexandra and her sister Angelina. Intriguingly, their public outing took a shocking twist when paparazzi captured them in a sex toy shop. Adding a layer of speculation to their travels. The singer was seen with his wife Censori in the crowd enjoying a traditional sump wrestling match in the Japanese capital.

4. August 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

August 2023 was filled with West and Censori making headlines during their adventures in Italy. Censori’s almost nude outfits ignited public interest, with rumors that West was pulling the strings behind the scenes. The couple indulged in sexually explicit outings across the country, with one specific incident involving Censori wearing nothing but a purple cushion to cover her modesty. Controversy reached its peak when paparazzi captured a compromising situation on a boat in Venice, showcasing West’s controlling nature and igniting concerns among Censori’s family and friends.

5. November 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

Rumors circulated that the couple might be taking a break after a trip to the Middle East. However, they remained close, as evidenced by their outing in Miami in November. Bianca was later pictured leaving a recording studio with Kanye's children in December, maintaining a semblance of normalcy amid ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage. As the couple navigates their unconventional journey, questions arise about their living situation, with Kanye's mansions falling into disrepair and controversies surrounding his properties.

