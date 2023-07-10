Harry Styles Spotted Strolling Hand-in-Hand With Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell in Vienna

Vienna, known as the city of romance in Austria, witnessed an exciting event over the weekend as Taylor Russell, the rumored girlfriend of popular singer Harry Styles, was spotted enjoying his concert in a VIP section. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the actress from Bones and All enthusiastically watching the 'Love on Tour' concert on Saturday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Reports suggest that Russell, who was first linked romantically to Styles last month, was seen dancing and thoroughly enjoying Styles' songs throughout the show. Her presence in the special section further fueled speculation about their relationship, reports ET Online. The excitement continued the following day when videos emerged of Styles and Russell strolling hand-in-hand through the streets of Vienna. Opting for a low-key outing, Russell wore black pants and a white t-shirt, while Styles sported dark shades, a blue windbreaker, and khaki shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Russell (@tayrussell)

It's worth mentioning that Styles may have worn sunglasses due to an incident during Saturday's concert, where he was hit in the eye by an unidentified object, rumored to be a phone thrown by a fan. In a fan video capturing the incident, Styles can be seen confidently strutting down the runway with his microphone before being struck. Despite the interruption, he briefly covers his eye with his hand and continues his performance. The pain is evident on his face as he grimaces and rubs his agitated eye.

TAYLOR RUSSELL AND HARRY STYLES?!!$&;?$+($!$??_;! pic.twitter.com/22PjXgoYI9 — ♰ sabrina ♰ (@junkpixie) June 23, 2023

This is not the first time Styles has faced such incidents while performing. Just last month, he was hit by a bouquet of flowers, and in a previous year, he was struck in the groin by a water bottle. Unfortunately, Styles joins a growing list of performers who have recently been targeted during their live performances. In Idaho, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet while on stage, and shortly before that, Bebe Rexha suffered a serious injury when a fan threw a phone at her head, resulting in a black eye and a cut. Ava Max experienced an unexpected moment when a concert crasher slapped her on stage, Pink faced an emotional disturbance when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes during her performance at London's Hyde Park, and Lil Nas X had to dodge an adult pleasure toy thrown at him while performing in Sweden.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/39MyreKYIB — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023

Despite the incident, Styles' concert in Vienna proved to be a memorable experience for both fans and Russell. The presence of the actress in the VIP section and their subsequent public outing in the city has ignited further fueled speculations about their relationship. As the 'Love on Tour' concert continues to captivate audiences around the world, fans eagerly await any updates on the rumored romance between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell.

