Harry Styles Pens Heartfelt Message After Emotional End of ‘Love on Tour’: “Look After Each Other”

The epic Love on Tour by singer Harry Styles, 29, has come to an end after an eventful two-year run. He wrapped off the final performance on Saturday, and on Monday he shared a special moment on his Instagram Story.

Styles posted a photograph of himself bowing to the cheering crowd along with the words, "Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of." He added, "Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," concluding the message by saying, "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

At his final performance in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Styles said goodbye to his devoted fans with an emotional speech and a new instrumental track that he had composed for the final performance. In his speech, Styles expressed his sincere gratitude and acknowledged that the audience's presence is what allows him to perform. He realized that their presence not only added to the magic of each night for him but also to the wonderful atmosphere and sense of family they had created. He expressed his gratitude for their efforts in providing a safe and supportive environment and emphasized how their dedication and support meant everything to him.

He said, "I know feeling so incredibly small in this world it can be really, really difficult to feel like anything you can do can make a difference. I promise you, I see it all the time in the little things that you do and the way that you treat each other. How it has affected all the people around me, how it has affected people out there, it is so much bigger. It does not end when this tour ends."

He continued, "I want you to continue it. Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now. I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy."

