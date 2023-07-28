Harry Styles’ Mother Anne Twist Has a Successful Career With a Net Worth of About $2 Million

The world loves Harry Styles. He has enjoyed tremendous professional success, from his time in the obscure band White Eskimo to one of the most well-known boy bands of all time, One Direction, and his solo music and acting career. He has excellent support systems behind him, which helped him make this fortune in part.

Styles' mother, Anne Twist, who gave him the confidence to believe he could accomplish anything, is one of the most significant parts of his support system. Twist has had a prosperous career since the beginning of the 2000s. While she first gained fame for playing Styles' mother in the One Direction movie This Is Us, she later developed into a social media influencer and philanthropist, per The Things.

Even at truly trying times, like Styles' parents' divorce, Twist has inspired him to be the best version of himself, per Life & Style Magazine. Even though there is little information concerning the divorce, the Watermelon Sugar singer did discuss his parents in an interview with Rolling Stone in April 2017. “Honestly, when you’re that young, you can kind of block it out. I can’t say that I remember the exact thing,” he recalled at the time. “I didn’t realize that was the case until just now. Yeah, I mean, I was 7. It’s one of those things. Feeling supported and loved by my parents never changed.”

On Instagram, Twist has a massive 2.6 million-strong followers. She was asked to be an influencer because of her audience. She “promotes various brands and products like HighBorn London, Queen Bee Home Products, Irene Forte Skincare, Rowan Charles UK, and Hickies.” She uses her platform to advocate for causes, nonprofit organizations, and of course her main source of income: brands that approach her for partnership. She also utilizes Instagram to spread awareness of organizations and causes close to her heart. Given that her father suffered from Parkinson's disease and eventually passed away from it, she is particularly aligned to Parkinson's UK.

Twist's net worth is estimated to be in the millions. She advertises a variety of goods on social media as well. One of the products she mentions the most frequently in her posts is Bang Energy, a maker of energy drinks. Her estimated net worth is $2 million, per Popular Net Worth.

Styles' mother provided fans with a rare look inside the British superstar's "normal" existence. Twist discussed the rest of Styles' life and said that despite his enormous success, he hasn't lost sight of who he is, per PEOPLE. "He's just the same as he has always been," she said of the star. "As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version."

"I'm very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they've become," she said. "They're both hard-working, they've got good morals and they're kind people. I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they're happy, that's the most important thing," Twist said.

