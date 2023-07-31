Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ Topped Billboard Boxscore for the 1st Time, Grossing at $105M

Harry Styles topped Billboard's Top Tours chart in June. It's Styles' first monthly triumph, and it comes just in time since Love On Tour wrapped up on July 22 after debuting as one of the first major post-pandemic tours in September 2021.

“Thank you for the way you’ve supported me over the last 13 years,” Styles told the crowd at his final show in Italy, per ABC. “I couldn’t have done it without you and for loving me in the way that you have. Thank you so much.” Styles' most recent full month of shows made $105.4 million and sold 967,000 tickets, per the Billboard Boxscore.

Styles is only the second act to record a nine-figure monthly gross, following Bad Bunny, who earned $123.7 million on the World's Hottest Tour in September 2022. Furthermore, the pop musician received the greatest monthly attendance total since the rankings' inception in February 2019, surpassing Ed Sheeran's 750,000 in June 2022 and Coldplay's 736,000 in March of this year.

Love On Tour, which began in September 2021, traveled across five continents and grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales. When Styles played 15 sold-out gigs at Madison Square Garden in August and September 2022, he set a new record, per American Songwriter.

Harry Style’s ‘Love on Tour’ breaks the record for highest monthly attendance in Billboard Boxscore history, with 967k.



After predominantly playing arenas for the majority of the two-year tour, these shows are part of a late-game push toward stadiums in Europe. Stadium artists typically do fewer concerts due to extensive production logistics and large nightly attendance. Styles jammed 15 stadium shows into June, vaulting him to the top of a crowded month.

Other top 30 performers with high-performance counts are The Cure (20), Matchbox Twenty (16), Shania Twain (16), and Dead & Company (15) who performed in mixed stadiums and amphitheaters. At places 2 and 3 after Styles, Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour performed 12 and 11, respectively.

Love on Tour broke the record for the highest monthly attendance in @billboard Boxscore history, with 967k tickets sold.



Styles' record-breaking month was fuelled by a packed itinerary and larger-than-ever crowd figures. On June 13-14 and 16-17, he performed four concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, grossing $36.4 million and selling 335,000 tickets. These results propelled him to the top of Top Boxscores, where he once again outperformed Coldplay and Beyoncé.

Even though this is Styles' first month at No. 1, he has been a steady performer on Top Tours over the last two years. June is his 12th month in the top five, with three stints at No. 2 and five more at No. 3. He previously topped in attendance with 419,000 tickets sold this month last year, and in revenue with $54.4 million in September 2022.

Love On Tour's cumulative gross now stands at $566.2 million, with a few July events pushing it to $590.3 million. Styles ranked third on the Top Tours list in May. Despite both artists' strong advances in June, his climb to the top pulls that month's top two acts, Beyoncé and Coldplay, down to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Beyoncé got $86.9 million (a 29% increase from the previous month), while Coldplay earned $71.5 million (a 30% increase).

Styles, Beyoncé, and Coldplay have three of the top seven highest monthly earnings in the chart's history, all exceeding $70 million. However, Styles now has the fourth biggest-grossing tour in Boxscore history and is on track to become the fourth $600 million tour.

