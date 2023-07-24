Harry Styles 'Really Likes' Canadian Actress Taylor Russell and 'Wants to See More of Her'

Harry Styles bid an emotional adieu to his two-year hit journey of live performances at the 'Love on Tour' concert during the weekend. And reportedly, there was a surprise 'special guest' among the audience - Taylor Russell, the Netflix star, and the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, who has recently sparked romance rumors. According to Ok Magazine, an insider revealed, "He really likes her and wants to see more of her. His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool." The source continued, "They're giving in to the pleasure of each other's company. Their pals think they have lots in common. They're both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion."

Fans gushed on Twitter while spotting the Bone and All beauty among the concert crowd during the 'Love on Tour' finale, the 'One Direction' alum even invited Russell to witness his live performance at the VIP section during his Vienna leg of the tour on July 8th, reports TMZ. A close source then shared - “Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music. It is no secret that Harry has a passion for acting and fashion. He loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is set to take to the stage in London next week.” The source continued, "He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well," the insider noted, "so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better."

According to the US Sun, the alleged couple was also spotted touring the Austrian site near the Plague Column. Curious fans also noticed a woman bearing a striking resemblance to Russell accompanying Styles as he touched down at Barcelona–El Prat Airport ahead of his gig. They were also spotted at Soho House Barcelona, as an onlooker revealed: "Harry and Taylor appeared to be enjoying some downtime as they relaxed on sun loungers by the pool."

The Canadian actress hails from an ordinary family background, "I didn’t grow up in a wealthy family," she revealed to Elle in a 2019 interview. "My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new." Her breakout role was Netflix's Lost In Space and she recently shared screen space with Timothée Chalamet in the cannibal thriller Bones and All. Both Styles and Russell have not personally commented about their alleged relationship yet. However, an insider has clarified that the 'rumored lovebirds' are just having some fun, "This is definitely what's known as the early infatuation stage." "It's nothing serious at the moment, but that doesn't mean it couldn't become serious down the road," the source concluded.

