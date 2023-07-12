Tennis Pro Elina Svitolina Gets Invited by Harry Styles After Missing His Concert for Wimbledon

Tennis star, Elina Svitolina is experiencing a golden moment both on and off the court. While she advances in the Wimbledon tournament, she seems to have caught the attention of pop star, Harry Styles. Following her successful run at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Svitolina had to alter her original plans to attend Styles' concert in Vienna.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her predicament with her fans, stating, "Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets."

Also Read: Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Face With an Object Thrown at Him During Vienna Concert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Wimbledon's official Instagram account picked up on Svitolina's tweet and shared it, adding a caption that read, "You win some, you lose some," and tagged both Svitolina and Styles in the post. Styles himself took notice and responded, extending a special invite to the tennis champion. "Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H," Styles wrote in a comment on the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Svitolina, grateful for the invitation, shared her appreciation on her Instagram, posting a picture from her winning match at Wimbledon. She wrote in the invitation, "Missing @harrystyles concert but well... it’s ok I guess," alongside a shrug emoji. Despite missing out on the concert, Svitolina found a silver lining through her Wimbledon success. Instead of attending the show herself, Svitolina decided to gift the tickets to a Ukrainian mother and her son for Saturday's concert. Her kind gesture allowed others to enjoy the experience in her place.

Also Read: Harry Styles Spotted Strolling Hand-in-Hand With Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell in Vienna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elina Monfils (@elisvitolina)

According to ET Online, on Sunday, June 9, Svitolina continued her winning streak by defeating Russia's Victoria Azarenka. This propelled Svitolina to the quarterfinals of the tournament. During a post-match interview, she was asked about missing the Harry Styles concert. The interviewer asked, "You were supposed to go to a Harry Styles concert yesterday. You gave the tickets away. This is a bit better than that, isn't it?"

Also Read: Harry Styles Is Indifferent To Olivia Wilde and is "Not Interested" In Reviving Past Romance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurosport (@eurosport)

Laughing, Svitolina replied, "Well, I hope that Harry is watching. I'm just a big fan of his," while making a heart symbol with her hands. Svitolina's success at Wimbledon has garnered her attention for her athletic achievements. Now, this connection with Styles has the internet abuzz. Svitolina is a dedicated player and her dedication and sacrifice for her country may have impressed Styles. The warm gesture shared by the pop star toward Svitolina reminded fans that even biggies have celebrity crush moments when they get a welcoming response from their favorite personalities. As she continues to impress on the tennis court, fans will be eager to see if Styles attends one of her matches or if their paths cross in the future.

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles Spots His Doppelganger During London Concert, Fans Thrilled at Similarities

The Real Reason Why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Broke Up and If They Are Still in Touch