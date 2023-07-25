Harry Styles’ Tearful Farewell Performance on ‘Love on Tour’ Melts Fans’ Hearts: “I Am So Full Right Now”

Harry Styles' Love On Tour has come to an end in Reggio Emilia, Italy, after an amazing trip that lasted for two years and included an astounding 169 captivating performances. With a moving conclusion, the charismatic performer said goodbye to his dedicated fans and closed an amazing chapter in his musical career. The singer got emotional on stage while saying goodbyes.

On Saturday, July 22, night in Italy, Styles was very emotional as he wrapped up his epic Love On Tour's last performance. Styles was visibly on the verge of tears while addressing his close ones at the concert. Styles took the opportunity to thank his loyal fans in the midst of an emotional goodbye on stage, acknowledging the tour's tremendous impact as a refuge of inclusivity and kindness for many. Before burying his head in his hands and saying he had "gone."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

He said during the emotional moment, “I was doing so well!” adding, “Thank you for the way you’ve supported me over the last 13 years. I couldn’t have done it without you and for loving me in the way that you have thank you so much." He continued, "My friends that are here tonight, thank you so much for having my back always, I love you all so much."

He further thanked his friends saying, "There are so many things that I get to feel incredibly lucky for in my life and the thing I feel the luckiest for is my friends." He elaborated, "I get to do this job with my friends, those who make music with me those of you who don’t the way that you support me allows me to do this and I am so full right now. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Harry Styles has emotional goodbye on stage as his ‘Love On Tour’ concludes after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/1omqSz0Vil — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2023

Styles was also heard encouraging his followers to keep building one another up and to recognize that there is "so much love in the world." Harry dropped to his knees at one point as he took in the send-off while hiding his head in his hands, as per HuffPost.

Fans expressed their utter excitement and profound gratitude for the remarkable journey they had taken on Twitter. One person with a Twitter handle @HarryPromote tweeted, "This tour has been an incredible one in every aspect no matter what anyone says. it was a safe space for so many people, full of love and fantastic memories, helping countless fans, along with amazing music, he deserves love."

this tour has been an incredible one in every aspect no matter what anyone says. it was a safe space for so many people, full of love and fantastic memories, helping countless of fans, along with amazing music, he deserves love. https://t.co/OddeFYdPOh — m ᴴ ✡︎🍄 (@HarryPromote) July 22, 2023

@thekiaforum congratulated the singer on Twitter, writing, "The end of 2 eras Congrats to @Harry_Styles and the hardworking crew for completing Love On Tour! His record-breaking 18 sold-out nights here over the span of 3 years will go down in our venue’s history as the most shows played on a single concert tour."

The end of 2 eras 🎤 Congrats to @Harry_Styles and the hardworking crew for completing Love On Tour!



His record-breaking 18 sold out nights here over the span of 3 years will go down in our venue’s history as the most shows played on a single concert tour. ✨ pic.twitter.com/0xDfLcViEm — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) July 22, 2023

