Harry Styles and His Band Wear Shoes Customized with Love on Tour Logo to Commemorate Final Act

Harry Styles, 29, gave his farewell tour a personal touch. For the last gig of the multi-year tour on Saturday in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the 'As It Was' singer and his band donned special Adidas Gazelles with the name of the tour emblazoned on the back of the shoes: Love on Tour.

A member of his crew snapped and shared an Instagram shot of Sarah Jones, the band's drummer, showing off the sneakers. Styles, who started his tour in September 2021, has been committed to his Gazelles for the most of the time. On Monday, he thanked his crew, family, and fans in an Instagram post.

According to the shoe experts at Laced, the singer has worn the Adidas x Gucci Gazelles to an astounding 98% of his performances. He wore them to 125 of the 169 events on his Love on Tour, or 74% of the total, as reported by People.

One of the photographs in Styles' farewell Instagram post from the tour shows the band getting ready for the last gig, with the members' coordinated footwear serving as the focal point. It's not the first time Styles has worn specially made footwear to a major occasion. The actor-singer wore a pair of embellished Gazelles at the Grammys in February. He raises out his foot for the camera in the Instagram photo, and the Grammy logo is clearly visible on the sole of his sneaker. At the show's conclusion, Styles debuted a new song that has no name just yet and the song, on which Styles played piano, lasted for about 10 minutes. Fans' reactions to hearing new music from Styles during the last Love on Tour concert caused his name and the term "new song" to trend on Twitter on Saturday.

On Saturday night in Italy, he finished off his sold-out tour that had taken him all over the world, including the United States, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. After more than two years on the road, the Harry's House artist grew emotional as he addressed the 120,000-strong audience and talked to them in Italian about what the tour meant to him. "The last two years of my life have been a wonderful gift, and it is truly very special to end my tour here, in this country that has a special place in my heart," Italian news outlet Italy 24 quotes the Grammy winner as saying, "I'm very tired, but very, very happy" after roughly 200 gigs since the tour started in September 2021.

After significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly anticipated Love On Tour finally got underway in September 2021. Nearly $600 million had been made from the tour as of a week earlier, thanks to the attendance of almost 4.5 million spectators, reported Billboard.

The star of 'Don't Worry Darling' didn't just leave his fans with that, however. Styles also uploaded a video on YouTube and Instagram including highlights from his Love On Tour. The video has fan interactions, photos of the singer arriving at the venue in his now-famous box, and more.

