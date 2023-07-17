Harry Styles’ 7 New Wax Figures in His Most Glamorous Outfits Unveiled at Madame Tussauds Globally

After "thousands of fan requests" for years, Madame Tussauds finally gave in and created the Harry Styles collection. The museum has released seven wax figures of the music megastar, each depicting him in a different one of his unforgettable performances, reports The Telegraph. The As It Was singer is shown in seven distinct stances by the sculptures, a decade after his first appearance at the London landmark alongside his former One Direction teammates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

The Redditch-born actor, now 29, will have a wax figure unveiled at London's Madame Tussauds on July 27. One of the figures will be dressed in a replica of the suit he wore to the premiere of his film My Policeman in 2022.

According to TimWaters, general manager of the London Madame Tussauds, “His global, seven-figure launch is a testament to Harry’s incredible star power and we love that we can welcome Harry home to Madame Tussauds London. We know this will be a dream come true for all his fans as thousands have requested his figure over the last couple of years. He’s got a well-deserved break coming up, but fans can still hang out with Harry’s figure at Madame Tussauds London,” as per The Mirror.

The traditional pearl necklace jewelry, which took professional artisans more than 10 months to make, is coupled with a hunter-green double-breasted jacket, an enormous flower brooch, pistachio green slacks, ivory boots, and a vibrant green purse. The other six wax figures stand red carpet ready in outfits based on some of Styles' most iconic looks. For example, the figure wears a pink leather waistcoat and an oversized pink fur coat inspired by his 2022 Coachella performance, and for New York's Madame Tussauds, the figure wears a rainbow-colored sequin jumpsuit.

One of the figures depicting the singer in Amsterdam will be dressed in a pink, embroidered, double-breasted suit; in Hollywood, a bronze-fringed, sequin vest; and in Singapore, a blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of the tour. On the other hand, the Australian figure will be showcasing the bright pink blouse and pink feather boa that became his trademark during his performance in San Jose.

Angela Jobson, Madame Tussauds' brand director, said “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture. When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide,” as reported by the Mirror.

The release of Harry's new figures follows his most successful year to date, during which he performed 109 times in more than 20 countries and is still continuing his European tour.

