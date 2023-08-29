Hailey Bieber Parties On A Yacht With Kendall Jenner, Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

In the middle of the constantly swirling rumors, Hailey Bieber opted for a laidback stance to shut down the latest pregnancy rumors about her. The first image on Hailey's carousel was a picture from the boat photo session when she was posing like a model to best off her swimsuit. Fans are in love with Hailey's blue triangle bikini top with white string ties and matching bottoms.

Hailey, who is never skimpy about accessories, added an eccentric blue sunhat with a yellow flower design and frayed edge. She also sported a pair of rectangle-shaped black Gucci sunglasses. The "strawberry girl" completed her immaculate appearance with gold hoop earrings, a beaded necklace, and a statement "B" pendant necklace worn around her neck, per Cosmopolitan.

Later, Hailey changed her look, donning a really adorable striped toweling co-ord set that had a button-up collared mini crop top and even smaller shorts. The set is the ideal pool cover-up and looks super comfortable with absorbent fabric.

She uploaded pictures of herself wearing a casual crop top and shorts with her belly proudly on display. Bieber gloriously shut down and refuted pregnancy rumors that had been circulating since July, per The Sun. Fans have assumed that the model is pregnant since there are so many hints and rumors about a probable pregnancy. Many people think Rhode Skin owner has been concealing her tummy while out and about recently to shield a growing baby bump. A fan snapped a picture of Hailey towards the end of July as she was backstage at a Drake performance with her husband, exposing her midriff in a crop top.

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye were all taking it easy on a yacht while celebrating Skye's 25th birthday. The women were having a blast while wearing really sensual bikinis.

The foursome showcased their looks in a series of photos shared to their individual Instagram pages, interspersed with views of them partying on the deck in a variety of bikinis, tanning in the sun, and eating local cuisine, including a beach picnic.

sources are saying justin and hailey bieber are pregnant!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mu3ImHcmuP — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) March 9, 2023

In one video that was uploaded to Skye's Instagram Stories, Bieber, 26, is seen coming out of the water and going up the ladder on the side of a boat while telling the U Don't Know singer that the fish are "not gonna touch you" while the crew of the yacht threw food to the fish below, per PEOPLE.

While entering the water again, Bieber asked the crewpersons in a subsequent clip, "The fish are not gonna touch me, right?" Skye laughed and mocked her model friend while saying, "Why would you tell me that they're not gonna touch me then ask them?" Bieber then responded, "I was just double-checking!"

Woman touches her stomach.. the internet “OMG SHES PREGNANT” lordddd chill she’s not even announced it you jump so fast 😶 #haileybieber pic.twitter.com/o4KB1gWg0y — 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓷𝔂 (@beth_tommo98_) August 26, 2023

