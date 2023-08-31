Hailey Bieber Paints the Town Red in a Corvette, Promotes New Lip Line in NYC

With her new limited-edition Rhode Beauty lip collection, Hailey Bieber is turning heads in the city. In partnership with Krispy Kreme, the supermodel debuted a Strawberry Glaze-flavored Peptide Lip Treatment on Monday as a special summer offering. On the day of the launch, the 26-year-old founder of the cosmetics brand was spotted advertising her new collection in three different ensembles throughout New York City.

Hailey shared a fun video of herself driving a posh red Corvette convertible through the streets of New York City and devouring a Krispy Kreme strawberry-glazed doughnut. She captioned the commercial ad style promotion, "Strawberry Glaze Day!!!!!!!!! Feeling over the moon today. Thank you thank you thank you!"

Talking about her impeccable style, as per People, Hailey rocked designer outfits to promote her beauty lip line. Keeping with the red theme, she chose a romantic, off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress in bright red for her Good America appearance. Hailey accessorized the outfit with matching Maison Ernest sandal heels and a Ferragamo bag. She complemented the all-red ensemble with chunky gold jewelry, including rings and hoop earrings.

For the second look, Hailey wore a high-neck white minidress. She paired it with a red Ferragamo purse and opted for buckled Manolo Blahnik kitten mules. The third and final look for the launch day was feisty; Hailey donned a strapless Ermanno Scervino mini dress. She paired the berry-red, corseted dress with the same Maison Ernest heels from earlier in the day. Her signature "B" necklace completed the voguish launch event look.

Hailey also shot another video in commercial style to promote her lip line; the model can be seen walking towards the red Corvette convertible with a box of strawberry-glazed Krispy Kreme. She then shows off the stunning lip color by applying it while being seated in the car. Hailey captioned the iconic fashion collaboration, "Rhode @krispykreme. It was meant to be. Introducing our new limited edition peptide lip treatment flavor, strawberry glaze, inspired by Krispy Kreme’s iconic Strawberry Glazed Doughnut. Bursting with strawberry flavor for your glossiest, most delicious lips. Get it while it’s fresh. Coming 8/28 at 9 a.m. PST, join the waitlist only at rhodeskin.com." The lip treatment also comes in other flavors including “Salted Caramel,” “Watermelon Slice,” and “Rhode Vanilla". As per the website description, the lip treatment is meant to heal cracked lips, as well as maintain moisture for “visibly plumper, softer lips."

As per Elle, Hailey had launched the "Vanilla Cake" Peptide Lip Treatment on her 26th birthday, she had told Harper's Bazaar US back then, "I’m always gravitating towards vanilla, or vanilla with some sort of filling. So that’s what led me to the idea of classic, yummy vanilla cake. When I picked this flavor, I was thinking about when would be the right time to launch, and would it be kind of fun if it was a limited flavor, and that’s what led me to want to do it for my birthday."

Talking about her brand's success she said, “It’s overwhelming in the most positive way. This has far exceeded my hopes and expectations. The challenge is simply keeping up with the demand. I really want to keep people excited and keep that momentum.”

