Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Worried That Her Husband Ryan Anderson Would ‘Hit Her’ in a Blowout Battle

As their relationship ended, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's acquaintance says she was afraid of her ex-husband Ryan Anderson because she thought 'he was going to hit her.' Blanchard's close friend Nadiya Vizier told People on Friday, "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared."

In June 2022, while she was locked up, Blanchard wed Anderson. After confessing to persuading her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Claudine Blanchard, she was serving an eight-year jail term for second-degree murder.

Vizier further stated to the outlet, "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary." According to Vizier, Anderson displayed domineering behavior throughout their marriage. She added, "It was like she was on a leash. What’s the difference between being locked in a prison cell and feeling locked in her own home and marriage? She didn’t want to put up with it anymore."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

The 32-year-old revealed last week that, only three months after being released from jail, she and her spouse of more than a year had split up in a private Facebook post. As reported by People, the post read, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am." While she was in jail, Anderson sent her letters, and she was first drawn to him because of their shared locality, she told ET in January. She said, "Ryan's from Louisiana... and I'm originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I'm kinda like, 'Oh, hey, someone from my home state!' So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends and of course more than friends, and then now we're married."

The pair revealed to ET at the time that while they were excited to begin their life together, including raising a kid, they were taking things day by day and were not in a hurry. She added, "I don't have any reservations. We both have talked about starting a family, we just don't know when yet. My life is a little hectic right now. So we're just trying to take it day by day. We're just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now."

After being granted parole in December 2023, Blanchard lived with Anderson for around three months until they decided to part ways. Since then, the convicted criminal has taken solace in her ex-fiance Ken Urker, with whom she was seen holding hands.