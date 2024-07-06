INQUISITR.COM / Kardashians

Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Reached Out' to Kim Kardashian on Social Media With THIS Weird Plea

By Shraddha
Published on : 23:22 PST, Jul 5, 2024
Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Reached Out' to Kim Kardashian on Social Media With THIS Weird Plea
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) James Devaney; (R) Phillip Faraone

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has been in touch with Gypsy Rose Blanchard over prison reform. Kim made the revelation during a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu which shocked her family. Gypsy is a controversial figure and was recently released from prison after serving time for her role in her mother's murder. Now claiming to have turned a new leaf, she wants to use her experience to help others. "I'm meeting her on Wednesday," Kardashian told her family on the show and explained that Gypsy needed approval from her parole officer for the meeting.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Gotham
Image Source: Getty Images | Gotham

 

In her confessional, Kardashian shared, "Gypsy Rose Blanchard reached out to me on social media...She has expressed wanting to get into prison reform...I think that with what she has learned being in prison herself, there is such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way." Gypsy's story is a complex one. She and her then-boyfriend were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, as per Marie Claire.

 

 

The investigation revealed years of abuse. Gypsy was given unnecessary medical care by Dee Dee, convincing her that she was seriously ill. This is often referred to as Munchausen syndrome—a form of child abuse where a caregiver fakes or causes illness in someone under their care. Gypsy eventually accepted a guilty plea to second-degree murder in 2016 and received a 10-year prison sentence while her partner was given a life sentence. Gypsy served more than eight years before her sentence was commuted in December 2023.

 

 

Meanwhile, following in her father's footsteps, Kardashian is known to be passionate about law and prison reform. She's been studying to become a lawyer and has successfully campaigned for clemency in several cases. Her first big success was helping free Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent offense. Kardashian's interest in law runs deep. She has even stated she would give up her TV career to focus on being a lawyer full-time. "I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," she said at a summit in 2023. 

 

 

While we don't know the details of Kardashian and Gypsy's meeting yet, Gypsy in May, told E! News that it was productive. "First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor...She's a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me." Gypsy was impressed by Kardashian's kindness. "It was really eye-opening for me," she explained. "You read the headlines, you think that you get a sense of who someone is. But meeting her I'm like, 'Wow, she's so down to earth.' And I didn't expect that."

Share this article: Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Reached Out' to Kim Kardashian on Social Media With THIS Weird Plea
Kim Kardashian
More Stories on Inquisitr