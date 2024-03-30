Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Split From Husband Just 3 Months After Prison Release: "I Need Time"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her involvement in her mother's murder, has reportedly split from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, just three months after her release from prison. Anderson, a middle school special education teacher from Louisiana, had been a source of support for Blanchard during her time behind bars.

People revealed on Friday that Blanchard had announced her and Anderson's separation in a message posted on her personal Facebook page that the publication got access to. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parent's home down the bayou," the statement said, as reported by People. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

When contacted by Business Insider for comment, Lifetime, which aired Blanchard's documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and is serving as her agent—sent the following statement, "Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled. Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, debuting this June on Lifetime." After serving eight years for her part in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's death—whom prosecutors also acknowledged was abusive—Blanchard was granted release in December 2023.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Blanchard, 32, married Anderson in 2022 while she was still in jail at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for ten years. She was thirty years old and Anderson was thirty-six at the time. Anderson seems to be a lover of wrestling as well. In a picture released by People at the time, he was seen picking up Blanchard in a silver Cadillac with vanity plates that said HITMAN, which garnered him attention after her early release from prison. (Some people believed that the vanity plate was disturbingly similar to the circumstances that led Blanchard to be arrested in the first place.) It seemed to be modeled after WWE Hall-of-Famer Bret Hart, who was also known by his stage name, The Hitman.

She and Anderson disclosed to People that they intended to get married upon her release from jail and that they hoped to start a family. Indeed, Blanchard mentioned on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast in January 2024 that one of her initial actions after being released was to consummate her marriage. Before removing her social media accounts, Blanchard posted a video on TikTok earlier this month. "All the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry," she said in the video. "I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."