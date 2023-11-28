Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the internet by storm with Goop's 'The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide.' Recently, the actor's lifestyle company shared a list of the priciest items for gifting this holiday season, leaving people flabbergasted and confused at the same time. The list included a $15,000 gold-plated vibrator as well as a $400 hunk of Parmesan cheese.

According to The NY Post, the 51-year-old actress' lifestyle brand also introduced a $9,000 Zero-G experience, a week-long airship 'luxury' cruise to the North Pole, the price of which is available upon request, and a $30,000 stay at a solar-powered safari camp. But these weren't the only pricey gifts that made it onto Goop's holiday guide, which was slammed for being 'out of touch.' Items like a $ 2,000 gong, a large Pavé Oera Bracelet from Tabeyer for just under $30,000, a Sauer Zaha One-Diamond Ring for $19,800, and a pair of glittering butterfly earrings from DeBeers also made it to the list for the luxury driven crowd.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

People also couldn't help but mock the expensive cheese recommendation. “This Parmigiano Reggiano DOP comes from Valserena Soladibruna, the oldest dairy in Parma — and one of only four dairies making Parmigiano Reggiano from the milk of brown cows,” the cheese description reads, in part. “In other words, it’s the wheel deal (sorry).” Goop was launched in 2008 as a wellness brand with a newsletter contributing to the lifestyle and wellness sections, later transforming into a multi-dollar company.

Previously, the company faced trolling for introducing a scented candle that was inspired by women’s genitalia. Paltrow launched the 'This Smells Like My Vagina' scent in 2020, describing it as something they inadvertently created. The Goop website explained, “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' - but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent." Months later, a $75 candle that smelled like an orgasm was launched, leading to controversies around the standard beauty brands set for women in general.

According to The US Sun, Redditors shared their opinions on Goop's gift list, with some calling it hilarious while others sensed it was just another marketing gimmick to gain fame. A user wrote, "These are so hilariously out of touch that I find them delightful." Another person wrote, "There’s a ton of expensive s**t on here but 'find your perfect gong with the help of a gong master' was truly the most bizarre." A third was appalled by her Fiji trip suggestion and said, "God that made me cringe. Like, are the Fijians getting paid an equitable amount of that $30,000-ish a day for being part of the tourist experience? Just gross."

