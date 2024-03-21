Gwyneth Paltrow Takes $22 Million in Mortgage to Renovate Property Worth Four Times Less in Cost

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk are upgrading their $5 million home by taking out a mortgage four times more than the property's original cost. According to The Sun, the couple has taken $22 million in a home loan to give a luxurious transformation to their mansion in Hollywood.

This revamp would make Paltrow's home one of the most luxurious in the area. Previously, the couple's Montecito pad was under seven years of construction before it was finally made last year, in 2023. They invested in the four-bed 14,000-square-foot property in 2016 for $4.9 million before they demolished and did it all over.

The original design spread across 2.36 acres of land was transformed into an eco-mansion, with two guest houses and two garages. Additionally, the mansion had an Olympic-sized pool with a diving board along with a section of 60 solar panels. However, this time, it seems the couple have much bigger plans.

The Goop founder and her TV producer husband got married in 2018 and although Falchuk is a lesser-known face compared to his wife, he's the man behind many successful shows on TV in recent times. The now happily married couple crossed paths while the 51-year-old was still acting and they have been inseparable since.

Meanwhile, the value of this mortgage and the cost of the yet-to-be-completed renovations are jaw-dropping because the couple bought this property for $4.9 million, almost four times more than the home's original worth. The couple borrowed the whooping mortgage in November 2021 from City National Bank dubbed "Bank to the Stars," renowned for lending money to famous stars for favorable deals.

In August 2023, Paltrow listed her California guesthouse on Airbnb. The Oscar-winning actress called it a "Goop-inspired stay with Gwyneth Paltrow," [Goop] her lifestyle and wellness brand which she launched in September 2008. The one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse has been open for booking for up to two guests.

The entrepreneur stated in her listing, "My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at Goop, and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends."

She continued, "Whether you're seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection when you come to stay, I hope you'll get as much joy out of the home as I do," adding, "Goop essentials to nourish your body, mind, and soul." However, one neighbor complained to Page Six in 2016, "[The luxury home was] too big, too tall and incompatible with the adjacent houses."

There's another occupancy- a seven-bed, six-bath pad in Brentwood which Paltrow purchased with her ex-husband and Coldplay star Chris Martin for $9,950,000 in June 2012. They took two mortgages- the first was for $5 million upon purchase of the property, while the other was in 2015 for $4,680,000, both with City National Bank. However, when the couple split up and divided their assets, Paltrow took two more loans.

In total, she took $18,840,000 in mortgages in the past 12 years just for her homes.