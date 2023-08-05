Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Skincare and Diet Secrets With a Fridge Tour

Wellness and beauty entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her skincare and diet secrets with a sneak peek of her fridge. The Shakespeare in Love actress gave a tour of her ice box on her wellness Instagram page - Goop. Dressed in white shorts paired with a white sleeveless sweater and minimal makeup, Paltrow let her shoulder-length blonde hair loose as she showed off her enviable skincare collection. Going 'with the trend' the Seven actress explained why she decided to open the door on the contents of her fridge shelves, "I'm not gonna lie, I cleaned it up before I invited you in here, but this is really the kind of stuff that I have in my fridge," the Oscar winner said while starting the fridge tour.

She started by giving a beauty tip - " This is the key. You gotta keep your Lift + Depuff Eye Masks in the fridge." Then the Iron Man actress began describing the array of dairy products - "Heavy cream, there's half and half, there's regular milk plus almond milk. Span the spectrum of milk here in the old Faltrow-Martin house." As the camera panned towards the contents it showcased several containers of Horizon organic half-and-half next to bowls of berries. "I have some of my favorite drinks up here," Paltrow said, pointing towards the neatly organized bottles and cans on the top shelf.

The shelf displays Kombucha from Yerba Mate Tea, LaCroix sparkling water in two flavors, Italian Pellegrino water, Fever Tree tonic water cans of Cameron's Avaline wine, and Japanese beer by Sapporo and Kirin. Stonyfield yogurt could be spotted below the organic drinks shelf. "You can see I got my little tinctures, my son loves coconut water," Paltrow continued. "This is my favorite iced tea brand," she said while pointing towards the cans of Equi Tea. The teas are infused with herbal blends designed to 'Recharge,' Recover,' and enhance 'Focus.'" The camera then shifts to a lower shelf which has stored some "coconut yogurt, which I love," the Shallow Hal actress reveals. There is also some 'leftover food' including 'butter chicken' ready to be re-heated, 'some veggie burgers from lunch', and 'some leftover zucchini fritters from boyfriend's breakfast.'

The fridge was also stocked with XILLI salsa, Rao's pesto sauce, and Losada's Manzanilla Olives. On the door shelves, there were stacks of AG1 by Athletic Greens, a green powder daily health supplement with 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced nutrients. There was also a bottle of Sriracha Chili Hot Sauce with ketchup and three types of mustard. Also found were Sriracha Chili Hot Sauce and soy sauce. On the top row, there was Organic Valley butter and European vegan butter from Miyokos. The middle row featured a bottle of Pellegrino water next to Rise oat milk and unsweetened Milkadamia. She went on the explain that her very own GOOP product - GOOPGENES Lift + Depuff Eye Masks is her go-to beauty hack. She also showcased her 'incredible peptide serum' kept next to the eye mask - "I put it on in the morning and in the evening before I go to bed," Paltrow said while sharing her beauty secret.

"This is a new thing I started doing, is moisturizer in the fridge. Feels amazing," she said while promoting the Goop product. Paltrow also shared that she kept her gua sha, a beauty tool made of jade or quartz in the fridge. "That feels so good," she said while demonstrating on how she uses it on her neck. The Sliding Doors actress also pointed out her favorite wine brand - Avaline wine, a vegan wine co-founded by actress Cameron Diaz and her friend Katherine Power. She wrapped up the 'fridge tour,' while asking her fans "if they felt they had gotten to know her 'any better?" The links to all of the skincare products shared in the video were shared with her fans, Paltrow captioned the post - "A spectrum of milk, leftover zucchini fritters, Youth-Boost Serum… GP’s fridge has all the essentials. Tap to shop the skincare favorites seen chilling here."

