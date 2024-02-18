Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Struggling to Blend Families’ With Her Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the challenges of blending her family with husband Brad Falchuk. Their five-year marriage seems to be facing difficulties, with Paltrow admitting to struggling to blend their families despite all her efforts. She previously mentioned that merging their two families isn't always smooth sailing. According to Radar Online, the source said, "Brad's kids haven't exactly warmed up to her. The more Gwyneth tries to win them over, the more they pull away. Co-parenting with Brad's ex has made it even harder."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Taylor Hill

Falchuk, one of the creators of "Glee," and Paltrow's paths first crossed back in 2010 during her guest appearance on the popular musical series. Back then, she was still with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik. However, in August 2014, after both had separated from their spouses, they began dating. They eventually got engaged in 2017 and were married in 2018, according to reports from Hello Magazine. Paltrow shares two children, Apple and Moses, with Martin, while Falchuk has two children of his own, Isabella and Brody.

An insider claimed, "Gwyneth and Brad have been having trouble for some time, and her inability to turn their respective clans into one happy family is making it worse." Additionally, insiders close to Paltrow said, "She can't get Suzanne on her side, and it's puzzling to her. Gwyneth has tried to be Suzanne's BFF. She offered to take her to lunch at one of the upscale eateries in Montecito and sent her Goop goody bags." Reports suggest that Paltrow's co-parenting dynamic with Martin is fantastic, whereas she supposedly finds it challenging to connect with Falchuk's children.

"Brad's kids haven't exactly warmed up to her," said one tipster, https://t.co/Mxnrua1O5F has learned. https://t.co/nSeaat32DG — Radar Online (@radar_online) February 11, 2024

Paltrow has also been candid about her blended family before. In a previous Instagram Q&A session, she confessed that she initially found stepping into the role of a step-parent quite challenging. She said, "You know, there's no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light." She further added, "The minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got."

She elaborated on the challenges of adjusting to a new family dynamic, emphasizing the complexity of navigating pre-existing relationships among all members simultaneously. Paltrow explained, "You’re going into a family with dynamics, and there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this new person mean." Moreover, as per PEOPLE, Paltrow anticipated that life in her 50s would bring a slower pace. However, it seems she was mistaken. She said, “I had the erroneous idea that I would be able to downshift a little bit. But life is very full-on. It's been very intense.”