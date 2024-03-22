Gwyneth Paltrow Blasts Superhero Genre for Saturating the Market, Despite Being in Many Herself

Gwyneth Paltrow renowned for her role in Iron Man has expressed how the superhero genre in Hollywood has lost its charm. Despite being a part of the genre herself, Paltrow shared that she finds the superhero cult in films not living up to the hype these days.

Critics often lament that movies no longer possess the same charm as before, criticizing the oversaturation of the superhero genre in the market, even though the actor herself has appeared in several such films. During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, host Sean Evans questioned a statement made by American Fiction writer and director Cord Jefferson at the Oscars. Jefferson advocated for Hollywood to prioritize investment in smaller indie projects, a sentiment that found resonance among numerous industry professionals.

Paltrow's MCU journey started with Iron Man alongside Robert Downey Jr. in 2008. While she continued in Iron Man sequels and other Marvel hits like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame, her beginnings were in smaller-budget films like Se7en and Shakespeare in Love, where she earned an Oscar.

The actor agreed with Jefferson's urge when he said, "Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies. I absolutely understand where he’s coming from,” Paltrow said in response. “You want the best chance to have a strong ROI. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable. But if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies … you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view," during his award acceptance speech per Variety.

Jefferson added, "I grew up doing [mid-budget movies] and sometimes lament the fact … I look back at some movies I made in the 1990s and think that just would not get made now," she continued. "You get more diversity of art when there is less at stake and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. Those are generally the more resonant ones."

Paltrow supports the notion that artistic creativity flourishes when artists face less financial pressure, allowing them to take greater creative risks. Globally renowned figures in the showbiz like Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Aniston, Francis Ford Coppola, and others have also voiced their reservations about it in recent years. Even John Mulaney poked fun at the genre during the Oscars sharing his concern for increasing budgets of movies and less frequency of working on multiple projects. Superhero fandom has a separate fanbase, however, the diminishing frequency of other genres has indeed been witnessed.