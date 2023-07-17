‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Ties the Knot With Beatriz Queiroz, Changes Her Last Name to Queiroz

Gwendlyn Brown of Sister Wives fame is now officially Mrs. Queiroz!

The reality TV star, 21, wed Beatriz Queiroz in a private ceremony on July 15 in Flagstaff, Arizona, reported InTouch Weekly. On July 26, Gwendlyn uploaded a picture on Instagram of her kissing her beautiful wife before a lit-up sign that read, "The Queirozes." Gwendlyn cheekily captioned the photo of the two, “Say hello to Mrs. (x2) Queiroz.”

The TLC star reshared this post on her Instagram Story and added two ring emojis. Gwendlyn also reshared a video on her Instagram Story of the couple lacing their arms together to take a “wedding shot.”

Gwendlyn revealed in March that she would adopt a new last name after marrying her fiancé. In a YouTube video, Gwendlyn unboxed her YouTube Creator Award, which is bestowed to creators on YouTube who reach 100,000 subscribers. The plaque, she said, was "addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag say, 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz'." Of the pair's wedding plans at the time, Gwendlyn said, "That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up."

Late in November 2022, Gwendlyn accepted her partner's marriage proposal and celebrated with her followers on Instagram. "I'm engaged, " she captioned a photo carousel. A glimpse of Gwendlyn's engagement ring, which featured an emerald-cut stone in the center and six smaller white stones on either side, was also shown on her Instagram Story.

Gwendlyn is one of six children born to Kody and Christine Brown, the others being Aspyn Brown, 27, Mykelti Brown, 26, Paedon Brown, 24, Ysabel Brown, 19, and Truely Brown, 12. Mykelti and Aspyn are both already married.

According to People, Queiroz proposed to Gwendlyn one month after the TLC star came out as bisexual in a Sister Wives episode from season 17. "I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women but I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," she said in the October 2022 episode. The 21-year-old reality star and her spouse got to know one another while working at a fast food joint, per InTouch Weekly. Gwendlyn explained during a YouTube Q&A in February, “She was a shift leader at the time. Then when we started talking, she became a manager. Which I strongly believe is 'cause of me.”

Ooooof. Gwendlyn Brown from Sister Wives got married to her new wife this weekend (she's bisexual) and Kody Brown (as well as Robyn and Meri) are nowhere to be found in the photos. Looks like other than her siblings just her mom Christine and other mother Janelle attended. — Annaleigh Watts 🌹💋 (@hopelessbkwrm) July 17, 2023

Gwendlyn had a “crush” on Beatriz for a year before they started dating. “I was just some random chick at work [to her]. Eventually, I was like, ‘I kind of like you,’ and she was like, ‘I don’t really like you that much, let’s just talk,’” she continued. “It took about a month, and then we started dating. And then two-ish months in, we moved in. And then six [or] seven months in, got engaged. And now we’re getting married.”

