Gwen Stefani Promotes Herself Beyond Her Music Career in "The Voice" Amid Backlash from Fans

Gwen Stefani has displeased her fans as the judge of the reality show The Voice. Some even demand the makers to fire her due to her "annoying habit." This led the pop star to look for other avenues to promote herself away from her music career. So now, she's focusing on alternate job prospects amid people's criticism of her judging skills.

Stefani returned to the singing reality competition after her country singer husband, Blake Shelton, announced his exit. Apparently, the God's Country singer was the coach of The Voice for 23 seasons. In season 24, he quit, and his wife replaced him. However, Stefani hasn't been constant on the show.

She replaced Adam Levine during the 17th season and filled in for the first-time coach, Nick Jonas, for the 18th season. In November 2020, while the 19th season was still airing, it was announced Jonas would once again replace Stefani as a judge for season 20. In 2022, again, it was announced that Stefani would return as a coach for the 22nd season, replacing Ariana Grande.

Amid her on-again-off-again appearance as a judge, some fans were left irritated by her specific habit with contestants. During a recent episode, anticipated viewers were on the brink when judges were instructed to pit two team members against each other. They were tasked to sing the same song together while the judges had to choose one overall winner, per The Mirror.

The Don't Speak singer took way too long to make a decision. Fans have been slamming her for indecisiveness alongside judges John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. This prompted the singer to shift her focus to another career prospect- makeup. She owns a makeup and beauty brand called GXVE.

The Sweet Escape singer took to her official Instagram account to promote products from her beauty range. She was seen wearing full face makeup (products from her own brand), and the singer flaunted a blue-winged eyeliner. As for her lips, she opted for a neutral shade, holding the lipstick to the camera so fans could see the details, per The Sun.

While applying the rest of the products, she continued giving details to fans. The video didn't have a "voice," but a Taylor Swift track played in the background. She captioned her mini makeup tutorial, "It's a good morning with @gxvebeauty." Stefani wrapped her video with a final touchup. This sudden shift from music to makeup convinced fans she might be planning her exit from The Voice.

Meanwhile, the Rich Girl singer received the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. Surrounded by her three boys and husband Shelton, Stefani accepted the honor for her musical career. The musician wore a silver sparkly dress adorned with stars. Stefani reflected on her rise to fame in the late 90's and 2000s.

"I think back to when I was in No Doubt, and I was exactly his age when [the band] got together. I wasn't even baked at all yet! I was still raw and had no idea what I was going to do," per PEOPLE. "If I could say I regretted something, I would say that I wish that I could have divided it because that time is so precious."

