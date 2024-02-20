Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cuddle for Snap in Drastically Different Clothes Despite Divorce Rumors

In an endearing photo that they shared on social media, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton disclosed significant changes to their looks amid reports of marital problems.

The pair, who married in July 2021, nestled up for an Instagram snap at a private celebration and seemed drastically different. Gwen uploaded the image to her Story, The Sun reported. Leaning back into her husband's shoulder, the No Doubt singer snapped a selfie. Gwen pouted and put on a well-coiffed blonde wig. She had a low-cut patterned top underneath her oversized fur jacket. She covered her eyes with a large pair of pink sunglasses to complete the 1970s-inspired ensemble.

Blake arched his brows at the camera while sporting a vintage ensemble of his own. He had a massive curly brown wig that covered much of the picture. The country music artist had on a Hawaiian shirt with a design that was undone at the collar. The pair was present at an exclusive birthday celebration. Gwen was spotted at the celebration with Apollo, her child from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. When Blake married Gwen, he also got two more stepchildren, Zuma, who is fifteen, and Kingston, who is seventeen.

Gwen's social media photographs surfaced amid a flurry of speculations surrounding their relationship. After it appeared that they were spending less time together than normal, the couple has been the subject of marriage rumors for months.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani each made cryptic Instagram posts amid reports that their marriage is in trouble, suggesting they may be on different paths. https://t.co/H9yfVrZNTM — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 24, 2024

Following their separation for New Year's, many started to conjecture that the couple was getting a divorce. There have been reports recently that the pair is "frustrated" about "spending a lot of time apart."

"They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” a source recently told Life & Style. "It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone." The insider added, "Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed. Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing."

Gwen and Blake took a stroll across Los Angeles, California, earlier this week in anticipation of The Jimmy Kimmel Show, The Sun reported. The couple was spotted together after recently choosing not to spend Valentine's Day together as Gwen had a makeup event to get to. Blake recently announced a packed tour schedule in addition to his ongoing work at Ole Red, his soon-to-open bar in Las Vegas. He is also hard at work promoting Barmageddon, the second season of his game show with a bar theme.

Gwen also has a ton of upcoming public appearances planned, such as a gig at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in 2024. She recently declared that she will be joining No Doubt again for a performance at Coachella this year.