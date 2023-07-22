Gwen Stefani Believes Her Youngest Son Apollo Is a ‘Miracle’ Baby After She Had Him Unexpectedly

Kingston, the oldest son of Gwen Stefani has "a direct link to God." In a 2014 interview, the Hollaback Girl singer went on Late Night and called her youngest child, Apollo, now aged 9, a 'miracle' baby.

Gwen revealed that she did not want another child, and had not really planned to have Apollo. Instead, her oldest, Kingston, prayed his way into having another sibling! "He really has, like, a direct link to God," the then 44-year-old No Doubt frontwoman told host Seth Meyers, per Entertainment Tonight. "He asked me, 'Mom are you going to have a baby? I want you to have a baby.' And I'm like, 'No, it's over, we're not having any more. This is our family.'"

Gwen Stefani: at 44 she birthed her son Apollo, she called him a "miracle baby" pic.twitter.com/BH2LLVTJ4k — Jere³⁰ 🇦🇷🌹 | The Woman In Me 📖 (@jereBlackout) April 12, 2022

Stefani revealed that she was pregnant four weeks after Kingston prayed consistently every night for a child. It turns out, though, that Kingston prayed for "everything"—even if it's just another cupcake. "He really believes," she joked about her now 17-year-old.

Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale share Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. Although Stefani and Rossdale are no longer together—they divorced in 2015 after almost 12 years of marriage, and Stefani went on to marry Blake Shelton—the former pair always prioritize their children.

Happy Birthday to Gwen Stefani’s first baby boy, Kingston ! pic.twitter.com/9Il5jnwvEA — Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! (@forgwenandblake) May 26, 2023

Stefani once stated that she surprised herself with her approach to parenting after becoming a mother. "I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, 'Oh, I'll take them out of school.' But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest," she told PEOPLE in 2017. "The hardest thing to do is have a discipline chart and follow up on all those things. It's work, you know? But that's where you get the results."

Stefani's current husband, Shelton, whom she married in 2021, also plays a role in the artist's three sons' upbringing. He spoke about being a stepfather that year, saying, "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very seriously." He explained, "But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so seriously that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Rossdale said on the podcast Not So Hollywood in June that he and Stefani are "really different people" with opposing parenting techniques, per PEOPLE. "I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," he said. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective."

