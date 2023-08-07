Here's Why Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Marriage Got Annulled by 5 Years After Their Divorce

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for years now and even got engaged last year, but there was something that held them back from officially tying the knot. Stefani had been previously married to musician Gavin Rossdale for 13 years, but their marriage ended due to Rossdale's three-year affair with the family's longtime nanny, Mindy Mann. They filed for divorce five years ago, but the marriage was only recently annulled, according to a source who spoke to US Magazine.

Stefani was informed that the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal, and she wanted the annulment so that she could marry Blake and have it recognized by the Catholic Church. A source close to her said, "Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official." Stefani's religion has always been extremely important to her, and Shelton has been completely supportive of this aspect of her life. The couple first met in 2015 and announced their engagement in October. Shelton has shown a strong commitment to being a stepdad to Stefani's kids with Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Stefani's past relationship with Rossdale left her devastated, especially when she found out about his affair with the one who cared for their children. Initially, Rossdale downplayed the situation, but he later confessed to the affair, leading Stefani to make the difficult decision to end their marriage. In addition to his affair, Rossdale was also rumored to have had a relationship with Courtney Love during his marriage to Stefani. DNA tests in 2004 revealed that he even had a secret lovechild years before meeting Stefani. The news of it made her day, as a source close to her added, "It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church."

Despite the pain she endured from her former partner's actions, Stefani viewed the experience as part of her life journey. She found solace in writing music and turned her heartbreak into incredible songs that she could share with her fans. Stefani and Shelton's journey together has been remarkable, from judging on a talent show to performing together and providing each other with unwavering support.

As the couple moves forward, Stefani's faith and music have been essential in guiding her through difficult times. She remains optimistic about the future and is grateful for the positive aspects that have come out of challenging situations. With the annulment, Stefani and Shelton are continuing their journey together, supported by their love and faith in each other for all the highs and lows of life.

