Is 1000-LB. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Still Dating Greg Morgan? Rumored Boyfriend Shares Update

1000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton was recently speculated to be dating TikTok influencer and hunk, Greg Morgan. This detail of the TLC star's life came after her split from ex-husband Caleb Willingham. However, her rumored new beau decided to set the record straight through an exclusive statement to In Touch Weekly.

Slaton has recently been in the limelight for her stunning weight loss journey that took much determination and hard work. Her perseverance throughout was something truly noteworthy. However, lately, Slaton has been reportedly receiving attention from a special someone. The U.S. Sun was the first to report that Slaton might be dating TikTok star Greg Morgan. The two were spotted getting rather up close and personal with each other. From hanging out casually to accompanying each other to dinner, they have been spending an awful lot of time together.

This sparked some serious romance rumors amid her split from her former husband, Caleb Willingham, whom she separated from after 5 months of marriage. Since Slaton and Morgan were paired romantically, Morgan decided to finally break his silence and put all rumors to rest, once and for all. After several speculations and hopes that Slaton could have finally moved on with a new man in her life, Morgan confirmed that the two were never really together.

"We was never together" confirmed Morgan in light of recent events. Sparks reportedly flew between them when they had a brief encounter on a dating app. This is what led to the speculations in the first place about Slaton's dating life.

Earlier, the gym rat and influencer reached out and mentioned that he would provide an update on what has been going on between the reality star and him. Later, he reveal that there is nothing but a healthy friendship gradually blooming between the two personalities. Morgan's statement acted as a catalyst for fans to speculate his possible appearance in the 5th season of the hit show until he recently shut down rumors.

Morgan is known on TikTok as 'PrinceXtheYGN' and is a budding content creator and influencer. He has currently got a TikTok following of 2,651 people and often updates his account. Morgan posts videos of the most happening events in his life, followed by tips to achieve a stunning physique. Recently, the speculated beau posted a TikTok video of his reaction to an article that shed light on his alleged relationship with Slaton. The video showed a snippet of the featured article and even emphasized his genuine discomfort and irritation since the article surfaced.

In the caption of his video, he wrote, "This is really irritating like people just can't be friends this is crazy @TammySlaton." The viewers commented with equal surprise and urged the TikToker to ignore the speculations. A fan reportedly commented, "Congratulations." In response, Morgan wrote, "Don't do this." In another TikTok, he re-confirmed that he and Slaton are just friends and nothing more.

