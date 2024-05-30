Gracie Hunt, The Chiefs Heiress Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "Wonderful for Each Other"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story gets a seal of approval from Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt. The heiress gushed over the singer and the NFL star's budding relationship and what it's like every time Swift attends the Chief's game, and fans go gaga over her presence.

While speaking on the OutKick the Morning podcast on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the billionaire's daughter shared she's also a fan of Swift and Kelce's romance. She told the podcast host Charly Arnolt, "First of all, I think we're all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy," per PEOPLE.

"I mean, it's so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they're wonderful for each other, and it's just been so fun to watch this love story unfold," she gushed, adding, "So, that's just been so special to see how happy they are."

The heiress also discussed how Swift's presence at the Arrowhead Stadium has brought significant media attention to the NFL game and how Swifties also became football fans, "And also, to have so many young, especially female fans, watching football, interested in football and maybe considering playing flag football and also cheering for the Chiefs."

She also highlighted young females holding up signs like, "I'm here for Taylor" or "I'm here for Taylor's boyfriend," which has awakened an interest in football because of Swift's massive fan following. Hunt added, "Whatever reason you're there for, I'm glad you're there. And I'm glad you're getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little."

Meanwhile, the Hunts seemed to have blessed this union already, as they gave Swift a present for her birthday. Although the Love Story singer spent her birthday with friends in New York City, she was in Kansas City to support her NFL beau on the weekend. During that time, Hunt and her sister Ava gifted the singer.

The size of the gift intrigued people online, and they desperately wanted to know what was inside. Meanwhile, one curious asked, "PLEASE — the world is dying to know what in the world you buy as a gift for Taylor Swift!?!!?!?" Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chief's owner Clark, revealed it was a Judith Leiber Minaudieres Swarovski microphone purse worth an eyewatering $4,995.

As for Hunt's opinion about Swift, she praised the pop star while speaking in the podcast. The 24-year-old concluded, "She [Swift] is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things. It's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."

The Shake It Off singer was also present at the Cheif's game on December 25, cheering for her boyfriend Kelce. Despite theories that claim Swift has jinxed the game, according to CBS, their Christmas Day broadcast of Chiefs vs Raiders garnered 37 million viewers, which set a new record for the network, per The Mirror.

