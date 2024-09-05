GOP Pollster Predicts Trump Can Win the Presidential Debate if He Asks a Particular Question

Each presidential election is preceded by a debate between presidential candidates. It will be no different when the Republican presidential candidate and former president of America will face off against his political rival, the Democrat party's Kamala Harris. The presidential debate for 2024 is set to take place on September 10 and various polling experts or pollsters are making their predictions about the upcoming debate.

According to HuffPost, a GOP or Republican pollster named Frank Luntz shared what he thinks about the crucial debate that is set to take place between Harris and Trump. Luntz recently indulged himself in a discussion with CNN reporter John Berman and disclosed the kind of questions Trumo might toss at Harris during the debate. The pollster believed that Trump could confound Harris by asking about the inflation rate in the county and finding means to bring it down. According to Luntz, Trump might also take a page out of former president Ronal Regan's book and ask Harris, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

“If he asks that question plainly, he will be successful. I don’t believe he can do so,” Luntz clarified in an interview, per Mediaite. The September debate between Harris and Trump will be hosted by ABC News and will capture the political opponents side by side for the first time. "Voters will keenly listen not just to what they say but also focus on their body language," Luntz said, per the outlet, adding how the viewers of the debate will be taking notes of everything. “Is there contempt? Does someone fold their arms? Do they look at the individual when they’re speaking? Do they seem presidential in their approach?”

“For Trump, can he keep quiet? Can he actually listen to a response or does he have to respond to everything? For Harris, does she seem open-minded? Does she seem willing to take in information, not just project?” Luntz wonders. However, Trump doesn't have a history of being successful in presidential debates. He still hasn’t won a single general election debate for a presidential position so far. In 2016, when he was declared victorious against his opponent Hillary Clinton back in 2016, the data collected from the debate highlighted how the general public was not on board with Trump's arguments, per CNN.

The news outlet revealed that they used polling data from the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research in 2016 that determined that 32% of people favored Trump after his debate, according to a Washington Post and ABC poll. However, Trump proved to be victorious against Clinton and ended up becoming the 45th president of the United States of America. As for Harris, the current vice president of America who is eyeing the presidential position next will be spending dates leading up to the debate in Pennsylvania and preparing extensively for the debate, per The Washington Post. She will be taking her time to meet with voters in the state as well. The debate is set to take place next week in Philadelphia.