Glimmer of Hope for "Reconciliation" Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Amid Royal Family Drama

Amid the ongoing royal drama, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for reconciliation between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Reports suggest that Markle has taken the initiative to mend their strained relationship, with Middleton showing signs of openness to the idea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The royal family's health issues have highlighted Prince Harry and King Charles III's improving relationship following the cancer diagnosis. However, if Markle and Middleton are able to forgive one another, there may be another reconciliation in the works; it seems that someone is making an effort behind the scenes. The Sussexes decided jointly to send Harry on his latest blink-and-you-missed-it journey to the UK to support his father. They didn't think it was simply Harry's idea, an insider told Us Weekly, and they thought it was necessary to express their love and concern. “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there, He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing,” they shared. Nevertheless, Markle has apparently reached out to the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery, so patching up the split isn't just for Charles.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, Markle wishes the British royal family the best despite past tensions. The source indicates that Middleton may also be willing to repair her relationship with Markle, though "to a point." Middleton is said to be more open to reconciling with Prince Harry than with Markle. The source explained that Middleton still feels hurt by past actions of Markle involving herself and her daughter Princess Charlotte. While there are still challenges to overcome, Middleton seems willing to move forward and mend fences. The reported rift between Markle and Middleton stems from an incident just before Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. At the time, there were claims that Markle left Middleton in tears over a disagreement about Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress for the event, as per The Mirror.

Three years later, in a dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle shockingly stated that it was actually the other way around. There was allegedly a "problem" with Princess Charlotte's outfit. It was Middleton who allegedly informed Markle about it. Then, it is believed that she stated that every bridesmaid outfit had to be "completely remade." Markle acknowledged that Middleton's actions had "hurt" her. Later in the show Markle also stated that the Princess of Wales had eventually expressed regret. The circumstances were described by Harry in his book, Spare. Markle was discovered sobbing "on the floor" by the Duke of Sussex, following a fight with Kate on bridesmaid outfits. According to a source who spoke with US Weekly, Kate will make amends with Harry and Markle if her husband is amenable to the notion. They claimed she "won't meddle" in Harry and Prince William's broken relationship, but they also claimed she misses Harry and has always seen him "as a brother figure."