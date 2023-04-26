Glen Powell's Girlfriend Gigi Paris Unfollows Co-Star Sydney Sweeney Amidst On-Set Chemistry Rumors

The entertainment world is abuzz with the latest news about Glen Powell's girlfriend, Gigi Paris, who has reportedly unfollowed his co-star Sydney Sweeney on Instagram. This move comes amidst growing speculation about the on-set chemistry between Powell and Sweeney during the filming of their new movie. While many fans are left wondering whether this indicates a break-up between Powell and Paris, others believe that the couple might have been going through a rough patch even before the start of filming.

According to Daily Mail, Paris had visited Powell on the set in Sydney last month but left after less than two weeks. This, coupled with her recent cryptic posts on Instagram, has led many fans to speculate about the state of their relationship. However, Paris had left a supportive comment on a post that Sweeney had shared earlier this year, announcing their new film.

The yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy, directed by Will Gluck, who is known for his work on films like "Easy A" and "Friends with Benefits," was shot in Australia. It stars Powell, Sweeney, Bryan Brown, Michelle Hurd, Hadley Robinson, and Darren Barnet. The movie's plot is being kept under wraps, but some insiders have hinted that it is an R-rated flick.

In recent weeks, photos and videos of Powell and Sweeney on the set have been making the rounds on social media. One clip, in particular, shows Powell playfully dipping Sweeney, while another shows the two sharing a passionate kiss for a scene.

Despite the rumors, Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino, a millionaire restaurant owner. The pair confirmed their engagement in March last year to PEOPLE magazine. Sweeney is known for her roles in popular TV shows like "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria."

In a statement about her love life during an interview with Cosmopolitan last year, Sweeney stated that she does not date people in the entertainment industry. "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it's easiest. I have a great support system," she had said.

The actress had also spoken about the qualities she looks for in a partner, saying that she looks for a best friend who she can hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and someone who makes her laugh every day.

While there has been no official confirmation about the status of Powell and Paris' relationship, the unfollowing incident has left fans speculating about the future of the couple. The chemistry between Powell and Sweeney on set has been a hot topic of discussion, and fans are curious to see how it will play out on screen.