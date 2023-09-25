Gisele Bündchen ‘Really Wanted’ Her Marriage With Tom Brady to Work, Divorce Was Not On Her Mind

Marriage and divorce are both extremely difficult and fraught with difficulties. Gisele Bündchen has also been through some really difficult times during her marriage with NFL star Tom Brady. In a tell-all interview about a year after their high-profile divorce, she admitted that, while she hoped her marriage to Brady would work out, she doesn't regret going through with the divorce.“[Our split was] not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” Bündchen told Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning, per PageSix.

Having moved on, Bündchen shares that she would not change anything about her life, including her and Brady's 13-year marriage and subsequent divorce. The 43-year-old expressed, “But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

The supermodel went on to say that she is "so grateful" for their relationship because it produced two "wonderful" children. “He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best,” she concluded.

Bündchen also opened up about the challenges of going through a separation, even though she is at peace with the divorce, in an interview with PEOPLE. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” she said. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can, given what happens in our surroundings.”

In order to maintain her composure, Bündchen turned to meditation and daily exercise. "I work out every single day," she added, mentioning a combination of walks, yoga, and weights, and a commitment to wellness through nutrition. “I think if I didn't have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would've been very hard,” she said. “And I think we all can relate to that because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life.”

Following an "epic fight" over his unexpected decision to "un-retire" from the NFL six months earlier, Bündchen and Brady, 46, divorced in October 2022. Bündchen maintains that she made a deliberate decision to prioritize her own needs and well-being following her divorce. “No one is going to do it for you. The only person that's going to make those choices is you. Because ultimately, you're the first person who's going to be impacted by it. But then, it's your children, it's your husband, it's your family,” she said. “You got to put the oxygen mask on you first.”

She also cautions women, particularly mothers, against the widely held misconception that taking care of yourself is selfish. “It's not a selfish thing. People have been teaching us that it's selfish if you take care of you. How is that selfish?” she said.

