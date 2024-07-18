Gisele Bündchen Confessed About 'Death and Rebirth' After Split With Tom Brady

The NFL power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were just picture-perfect. However, the football star and the model openly acknowledged the highs and lows of their relationship and after 13 years of marriage, they officially parted ways. Brady has always spoken up about the challenges of juggling his career and family life. Meanwhile, in 2023, during a Vanity Fair interview, Bündchen also reflected on their separation. She claimed that "It's like a death and a rebirth," situation and revealed that she has been sad over "the death of my dream."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter

In a breaking voice she said, "It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know? I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it's beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I'm so grateful I did." She added, "You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it's heartbreaking when it doesn't end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part." Reports claimed that this major decision was because Brady refused to retire from the NFL.

She labeled the rumors as “very hurtful” and the “craziest” thing she heard. She said, "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white." Bündchen also said, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart." As reported by Harper's Bazaar, when asked about the actual reason for their divorce, she said, "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart."

Bundchen also revealed that the couple eventually grew apart. She said, "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make." She further said, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance." She also added that she had no regrets about her life with Brady.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen "grateful" for Tom Brady despite split. pic.twitter.com/ycFrUG9pr3 — E! News (@enews) September 22, 2023

Bündchen said, "When you love someone, you don't put them in jail and say, 'You have to live this life.' You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly in the same direction, then that's amazing." She added, "We're not playing against each other. We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it." Meanwhile, Brady announced the separation in October 2022, describing the decision as painful and hard. As reported by BBC, he said, "However we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."