George Clooney Jokes About Wife Amal's Cooking Skills: "We Will All Die"

George Clooney has taken on the director's role in the most recent American biographical sports drama, The Boys in the Boat. The Ticket to Paradise actor was recently spotted in LA, gracing the premiere of his directorial venture. During the red carpet interview with Extra, George had no qualms when discussing his domestic life, admitting that he is a better cook than his wife, Amal Clooney. “My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer—she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things—but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die,” he said.

George Clooney pokes fun at wife Amal's cooking and says his kids have no idea that he's famous! ☺️ Full interview: https://t.co/dlCw7o2Rh6 pic.twitter.com/irf6J1CkrJ — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 12, 2023

George said he would be preparing 'a little Christmas turkey this year' (which is identical to the one he made on Thanksgiving) when asked what he and his human rights attorney wife had planned for their upcoming holiday menu. “Hard to find a good one, but I found a good one, so we’re going to do a Christmas turkey,” the Oceans Eleven actor stated in fun.

Almost slanderous from George Clooney😂

"My wife makes *reservations* for dinner. That's a Lebanese Thing. Her mother doesn't cook. Her sister doesn't cook. So I do most of the cooking in the family" pic.twitter.com/yDIIEt8rGD — Mustapha Hamoui (@Beirutspring) April 29, 2021

As per Page Six, George went on to praise Amal's style sense as the 45-year-old looked glamorous in a bright yellow custom spaghetti strap Versace gown and Cartier jewels, while The Midnight Sky actor looked sharp in a black suit with a dress shirt in navy blue beneath. “She cleans up,” the 62-year-old stated. “I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times,” he added while joking further that his 'entire career has been reduced to a plus one now.'

George went on to say that his kids haven't really understood the concept of 'fame' yet. He said that he recently 'had to introduce [himself] as ‘Amal Clooney’s husband.'' In response to the question of whether his kids know who their father is, George said that they 'have no concept at all.' “At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told our kid that I was famous,” he shared. “And my son said, ‘Papa, what’s famous?'”

As per ETOnline, George added that his kids think he goes 'swimming' most of the time. "They think that all I do is play in the water," he quipped. "I did a movie a couple of years ago called Midnight Sky. I had to shoot stuff in a tank, and they came to visit. I'm like in, you know, clothes, but I'm in a tank, and they just assume that I swim." George continued. "So whenever I say I go to work, they think I'm swimming."

Speaking about his directorial film, George said, "It's Dan, the writer of the book. The book was a huge best-seller. The Joe Rantz character was his next-door neighbor, and he met him, and he said, 'I'd like to write the story of your life.' He goes, 'No, but you can write a story about all of us, the boys.'" The Hollywood actor also laughed when asked if his wife Amal had any involvement in the movie's production: "I didn't want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film. You know. The flair, the British flair."

