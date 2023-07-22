Gayle Reveals How Taylor Swift Asked Her to Open for Eras Tour: “I Fell to the Floor”

Gayle, who is 19 years old, has been a super big fan of renowned singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift since her young days. In fact, she even moved to Nashville at the age of 10 to pursue a music career, inspired by the journey of the musician.

“She is like a big sister to me. When you're in music, there's so many unknowns and there's so many stresses. I'm a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. There's definitely been times where I've been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she's been a very comforting person. She's been such a light in my life,” she said.

Also Read: A Look at Some of Taylor Swift's Most Expensive Eras Tour Outfits: From Versace to Zuhair Murad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAYLE (@gayle)

When Gayle and Swift first met at the Nashville Songwriters Association International Awards, Gayle performed while Swift won the songwriter-artist of the Decade award. To Gayle's surprise, Swift approached her, congratulated her on her success, and engaged in a conversation. Gayle was struck by Swift's kindness, humor, and genuine personality. That night, Swift asked Gayle to be one of the opening acts for the Eras Tour. Gayle recalled how she shared her career plans with the pop star to seek guidance and “She was like, ‘Do you open up for people?’” Gayle reveals. “And I don't know what made me say this, but I said, ‘I open up for people who asked me to open up for them.’ And she was like, ‘OK, I'll call you,’ and I fell to the floor. Like I literally fell to the floor.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Recently, Swift surprised everyone on her Eras Tour by gifting them matching necklaces. The opening act for several of Swift's shows, Gayle, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the team received gold tag necklaces engraved with the words The Eras Tour. However, the significance of these necklaces goes beyond just a piece of jewelry for Gayle. She expressed that Swift has played a significant role in her life.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Could Add $5 Billion to World Economy as it Continues to Drive Tourism Boom

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Gayle commended Swift's incredible work ethic, saying, "She has such an incredible work ethic. Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does. I've just tried my best to do those things and she's always been such an inspiration to me." Gayle reminisced about attending Swift's 2018 Reputation Tour, where she sat in the "last row" of the stadium and dreamed of her own future as a performer. Being able to play in stadiums now, thanks to Swift's invitation, is a dream come true for Gayle.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gifted Matching Necklaces to Everyone on ‘Eras Tour’ Team, Says Gayle: “Such An Inspiration”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The Taylor Swift connection has been a transformative experience for Gayle, who sees Swift as a source of inspiration, support, and sisterly love. The matching necklaces given by Swift symbolize the bond they share and serve as a reminder of the profound impact Swift has had on Gayle's life and career.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fans Express Ire After Getting $200 "Behind The Stage" Tickets For 'Eras Tour'

PM Justin Trudeau Reveals He's a 'Swiftie', Urges Taylor Swift 'Please Bring Eras Tour To Canada'