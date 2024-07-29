Gayle King Once Revealed She Caught Her Ex-Husband With Her Friend: "I Never Liked You"

William Bumpus and Gayle King were wed for 11 years before divorcing in 1993 amid accusations of infidelity. While King had never been one to disclose her personal life in public, she did so in 2019 when she joined Oprah Winfrey on The OG Chronicles. "I think you may be scarred," the media mogul stated about the CBS host's reluctance to make new friends, as per the Daily Mail. "Remember you had that friend who slept with your husband, and when you found her, you said, 'I thought you were my friend!"' In response, King disclosed that the said 'friend' showed no regret for her conduct: "She said, 'I never liked you."'

According to another report by the Daily Mail, King brought up the point once again while discussing a viewer's question about cheating. The lifelong friends were asked for their opinions on what to do if they happened to spot a friend's husband having cocktails with a different woman. "I would say something to him," the former journalist said immediately. "Would you?" Winfrey asked after King advised the viewer on confrontation. "Yes, I would," Gayle stressed. "I would go to him and I would say look, 'I am going to give you 24 hours and if you don't tell her, I'm going to.' But I would go and say something to him first."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jemal Countess

In 2016, King opened up about her ex-husband in an interview with Vanity Fair. When asked, "Which living person do you most despise?" on the Proust Questionnaire, she answered, "'Despise' is a strong word. I'm not a huge fan of the woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16 pm — but I don't remember the details." Bumpus responded to the interview by releasing an apology statement after 26 years to Page Six, "I have been haunted by this life-altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately...I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives."

Additionally, he praised his ex-wife. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace. Despite the situation, she kept our children, as well as my relationship and involvement with them, as a clear priority. Gayle was a great wife, an excellent mother, and a fantastic co-parent," he opined. "I am eternally grateful for all that she has done and continues to do to enrich my life and the lives of our incredible adult children." He referred to himself as 'a work in progress.' When asked to reveal the identity of the naked woman, he bluntly said, "She knows her name!"

Back in 2006, King addressed her marriage to Bumpus on XM Satellite Radio show, according to CBS News. At the time, she stated, "I was married to a cheater...I went to marital counseling. I have been divorced since 1993, so I'm all healed and everything. I have worked it out. I'm not bitter. I'm okay. I'm really okay." The ex-couple share two children, a son William Jr., and a daughter Kirby.