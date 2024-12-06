Gavin Newsom Had a Weird 6-Word Response to Cheating Rumors While Married To Kimberly Guilfoyle

California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle were married from 2001 to 2006. The couple was deemed 'The New Kennedys' while Newsom served as the Mayor of San Francisco. However, everything changed when the Democrat started an affair with Alex Tourk's wife, who was his deputy chief of staff and longtime friend. According to Irish Star, when questioned about his involvement after the scandal went viral, Newsom shockingly gave a nonchalant response: “I have a very confusing life," he told the reporters.

2007. Mayor Gavin Newsom apologizes for having an affair with secretary.



She was the wife of his good friend and Deputy Chief of Staff Alex Tourk. He confronted Newsom and resigned the day before this press conference. pic.twitter.com/GJnfHkf6Fn — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 19, 2022

As per SFGATE, Guilfoyle and Newsom released a joint statement via the mayor's City Hall press office announcing their separation in January 2005 which read, "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple." The pair added, "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change."

I am once again thinking about this photo of Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle from their Vanity Fair photoshoot pic.twitter.com/rT17ShmmnV — kaylaciara.bsky.social (@kaylaxcx) September 15, 2021

Los Angeles Times reported that Newsom openly admitted the affair in 2007 after Tourk resigned as his campaign manager. The former mayor held a press conference during which he apologized to his friend and his family. "I want to make it clear that everything you've heard and read is true, and I'm deeply sorry about that. I've hurt someone I care deeply about — Alex Tourk, and his friends and family. And this is something I have to live with," he said. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle never mentioned anything about the affair while the couple was seeking a divorce. Instead, she clarified that they were friends even after separating. "We're very close, and we're going to remain that way," she told SFGATE back then.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) describes his relationship with his ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle — who he says he doesn't talk to now — during the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/pJpYW5RjV8 — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2022

Fast forward to the present, the ex-couple's relationship dynamics have changed. Newsom is now married to documentary filmmaker and actress, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. And Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. who is the elder son of President-elect Donald Trump. As per The List, the California Governor confessed to not staying in touch with his ex-wife due to her Trump connection during an exclusive interview with MSNBC in 2022. "Nope, not lately," he told host, Alex Wagner when she inquired if he was still in contact with Guilfoyle. He went on to add that he had an explosive work relationship with Trump and they had to pull dialogues on a lot of issues before finding a common ground for a peaceful administration.

.@Elex_Michaelson asks Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) if he watched his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, at the Republican convention: "I respectfully defer to the next question." pic.twitter.com/g2pNG9LAYT — The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2020

Reports of the former host dating the real estate tycoon's son first emerged in 2018. “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company,” a close source told Page Six then. The couple actively campaigned for Trump during his 2024 presidential run as they remain committed to each other.

