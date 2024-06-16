From Racist to Mysogynist, 8 Most Offensive Statements Donald Trump Has Ever Made

8 Times Donald Trump Let His Mouth Run Wild

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Donald Trump's verbal diarrhea caused more damage than good to his reputation as a political leader. The former real-estate businessman-turned-president of the United States let his mouth run wild multiple times and passed incendiary remarks about almost everyone. He attacked religious and ethnic minorities, his political rivals, the judicial system, and, more specifically, women. While Trump claimed he's not a racist, his words like "lazy blacks," "shutdown of Muslims," etc. contradicted. Let's dive deep into Trump's 8 most controversial statements.

1. "Live like Vermin..."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump's rage in his speeches has been likened to deceased dictator Adolf Hitler. In November 2023, he addressed the crowd in Claremont, New Hampshire, and ranted about those he'd "root out" if re-elected, "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country." Hillary Clinton condemned it, saying, "Calling people 'vermin' was used effectively by Hitler to dehumanize people," per The Guardian.

2. "Laziness is a trait in Blacks..."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

While Trump has insisted he's not a racist time and again, according to John R. O'Donnell, the former president of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino's 1991 book Trumped, the ex-president told O'Donnell, "I have black guys counting my money. … I hate it. The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day." He went on to say the controversial statement that "Laziness is a trait in blacks. It really is, I believe that."

3. "Treat them [Women] like shit..."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

The former businessman was a party animal before entering into politics. He was even linked as "good friends" with Jeffrey Epstein convicted in a sex-trafficking scandal. In a New York Magazine profile published in November 1992, a year after he divorced his first wife, Ivana, Trump shared how to treat a woman. "You have to treat 'em like shit," he told his friend Philip Johnson. "You'd make a good mafioso," Johnson responded, to which Trump said, "One of the greatest."

4. Remarks about Hillary Clinton, Ariana Huffington, and others.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

About Hillary Clinton, Trump wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "If Hillary Clinton can't satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America?" Meanwhile, he attacked more women from the political spectrum and media personalities like Ariana Huffington, whom Trump called "unattractive." The now-77-year-old wrote on X, "@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision." The politician called journalist Megyn Kelly a "bimbo."

5. "They're rapists … some, I assume, are good people."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has had a couple of incendiary remarks about immigrants, especially those who cross the United States border from Mexico. In his speech, he said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," as per Politico. "They're sending us not the right people," he reiterated.

6. The "total and complete shutdown [of Muslims]."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Based on an unfortunate San Bernardino shooting incident where a Muslim couple massacred people, Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on." Although his proposal was met with condemnation from most of the candidates from both parties, he continued his proposal, "It is obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension. Where this hatred comes from and why we will have to determine."

7. "[He is a] Soros-backed animal..."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Alvin Bragg is the Manhattan district attorney who filed 34 felony charges against Trump over his 2016 payment made to Stormy Daniels to hide his 2006 affair. Trump, who's infamous for his inflamed rhetorics for people who dare to speak up against him, launched an attack on Bragg on hisTruth Social platform, "He is a Soros-backed animal who just doesn't care about right or wrong." He referred to the progressive financier George Soros and is widely regarded as antisemitic.

8. "Grab them by the p***y..."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Benjamin Lowy

Trump's most below-the-belt sexist remark was in the 'Access Hollywood' tape with host Billy Bush. The Washington Post revealed the obscene footage where the ex-pres. bragged about trying to have sex with a married woman. Trump told Bush "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything." To this Bush asked, "Whatever you want." Trump said, "Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything."