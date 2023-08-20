From Kanye West to A$AP Rocky, Here Is a List of All the Famous Kardashian-Jenner Exes

The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Most High-Profile Past Relationships

Image Source: Getty Images | Toby Canham

The Kardashians, name is enough. This famous family has successfully kept us hooked and invested in them for over fifteen plus years of their onscreen presence. The drama that unfolded in each Kardashian-Jenner siblings' life is our everyday dose of entertainment. Whether you love or hate them- you just cannot ignore them. And their dating history is equally entertaining. Did you know Kendall once dated Harry Styles? There's much more Kar-Jenner information to unpack in this story.

1. Kim Kardashian's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Kanye West

Image Source: Getty Images | Lars Niki

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marital bliss in February 2021, following an ugly separation and online humiliation. A source told Entertainment Times, at that time, "Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process. The couple has been done for a while and has been amicable for a while." The source added that their focus was their kids, saying, "Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

Kris Humphries

Image Source: Getty Images | Gustavo Caballero

After dating for less than a year, Kim tied the knot with the NBA star on August 20, 2011. The wedding lasted only 72 days after the Hulu star filed for divorce. Their wedding was featured on a two-part TV special for E Network. After a long court battle over splitting terms, in April 2013, they settled, followed by divorce. The reality star admitted, "I was so nervous to break up with someone. I totally handled it the wrong way."

Reggie Bush

Image Source: Getty Images | Gerardo Mora

The SKIMS founder found love in the NFL star after meeting him at the ESPY Awards in 2007. The two dated until July 2009; however, they reconciled later but finally called it quits for good in 2010. Kim and Bush seemed very much in love, often teasing their impending engagement and wedding until one day, it was all over. Post her divorce from Humphries, Bush got in touch with her and "comforted her," but they both moved on, per InStyle.

Nick Cannon

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

Nick Cannon and Kim were a thing from late 2006 to early 2007. It turned out that he was way too serious for Kim; however, their relationship ended on a bad note. The rapper once said, "People didn't know. They were just like, 'Who's that chick with Nick? She's bad,'" reported WION. He added that Kim's (in)famous sex tape caused problems. "She broke my heart. It was almost 20 years ago…We were kids, but obviously, I knew Kim before Kanye [West]."

Ray J

Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Ray J and Kim's romance began in 2003 when the reality star met while working as a stylist for his sister Brandy. The duo dated until 2006, and their (in)famous sex tape scandal came into the spotlight in 2007. Reportedly, the ex-flames shot the tape in 2004 during a trip to Cabo. Despite Kim's disapproval, Ray J and Kim reportedly signed off on a deal and were paid around $5 million before the sex tape could be released, reported The Cut.

Damon Thomas

Kim eloped with Thomas when she was hardly 19 years old in 2000. He was the fashion mogul's first-ever husband, but the relationship wasn't meant to last after the divorce was confirmed in 2004. The songwriter was ten years older than her, and after the marriage was over, the mother-of-four put allegations against the songwriter. However, he denied all of them vehemently. She claimed he was controlling and physically abusive, reported The US Sun. Thomas found the allegations very upsetting.

TJ Jackson

Image Source: Getty Images | Leon Bennett

Kim and Jackson were high school sweethearts. The news was all over the tabloids when she dated Michael Jackson's nephew. As per the reports, TJ was "very respectful" of Kim when they dated from 1994 to 1996, per The Things. Kim also spent her birthday in the Neverland Ranch with him. She recalled, "That was the most magical place on earth. I had my birthday at Neverland Ranch. Who else can say that?" Kim has remained good friends with TJ.

2. Kourtney Kardashian's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

Younes Bendjima

Image Source: Getty Images | Francois Durand

Kourtney and Younes began dating in 2016 and spent their days traveling abroad for romantic getaways in locations like Francois Durand. The couple showcased a lot of PDA over social media, but the relationship couldn't survive, and they split in August 2018. The duo reportedly met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016; however, the couples' 14-year age gap played a part in their breakup, per US Weekly. Bendjima is a model who is also an Algerian and speaks fluent French.

Scott Disick

Image Source: Getty Images | Scott Barbour

Kourtney and Disick lasted nine years and share three children- 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. Their relationship began in 2006, and after being married, they finally called it quits in 2015. It is alleged that the 40-year-old was spotted partying and getting cozy with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli while on vacation in Monte Carlo, per US Weekly.

However, the duo compromised and are now in a better place to co-parent their three kids. He's close to the Kardashian clan.

Joe Francis

Image Source: Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

Kourtney dated Joe Francis in 2005, and he introduced her to the father of her kids, Scott Disick. Francis hooked up with Poosh founder while still dating ex Kim Stewart, reported Page Six. He discussed his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney on the Juicy Scoop podcast. "Did I have sex with Kourtney on that trip? Yes. Did I have sex with Kim Stewart on that trip? Yes, and interestingly enough, that is when Kourtney and Scott [Disick] met," Francis recalled.

Taryll Jackson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Kourtney reportedly dated the son of Tito Jackson (aka Michael Jackson's brother). In an interview with VladTV, Tito discussed his son's romance with Kourtney, saying, "Taryll dated Kourtney as little as maybe seven, eight years ago," per Pop Sugar. He also noted that the pair were together a few years before but broke up later, but families remained close. Much about their relationship is unknown except a song by Jackson which Kourtney claimed was written with her in mind.

3. Khloe Kardashian's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Mendez

Tristan Thompson

Image Source: Getty Images | Sarah Stier

Khloe started seeing Thompson in 2016, and the two slowly picked up as the Good American founder appeared at his NBA games and the athlete was spotted with the Kardashians. By early 2017, they revealed plans to start the family together, and soon after, in 2018, they welcomed their first baby girl, True. But the relationship suffered several infidelities. Though Khloe stuck by him despite the cheating scandal, she called it quits in 2019. However, their on-off relationship status is "complicated."

Lamar Odom

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Buckner

The Hulu star tied the knot with the former Los Angeles Lakers star in September 2009, one month after dating. When Odom's substance abuse news surfaced, it led to the downfall of their marriage, and Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013. Before it could even be finalized, she withdrew the divorce petition after Odom was hospitalized. She did it so she could make medical decisions on his behalf but filed again for divorce in 2016.

French Montana

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Mendez

Khloe and Montana's romance lasted from July-December 2014, so the two only dated for a few months, per Cosmopolitan. During his interview with Haute Living, he recalled his time with Koko, "Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close. I feel like we had a real dope relationship." Montana gushed about his relationship, "There was no bad blood; nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real."

James Harden

Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Nwachukwu

Their romance blossomed during the time when Khloe's ex-Odom was hospitalized for substance abuse in October 2015. Their relationship continued through Odom's recovery, but they called it quits in 2016. The two dated for eight months, and after that, the Hulu star moved on with Tristan Thompson. Harden spoke highly of Khloe, "She's one of those people where no matter if you're dating or not, you want to see them succeed." He boasted, "She's a great person."

4. Kylie Jenner's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Nicholas Hunt

Tyga

Image Source: Getty Images | Randy Shropshire

Kylie dated Tyga when she was barely 17 years old in 2014. They kept their relationship a secret until Kylie turned 18 and started going in public. The social media was full of their PDA moments, and they openly flaunted their love till ultimately breaking up in 2017. Soon after, she was spotted with her new boyfriend, Travis Scott. She revealed in her short-lived show- Life of Kylie, "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T."

Party Next Door

Following her split with longtime boyfriend Tyga, Kylie was linked to rapper Part Next Door in May and early June 2016. In a story with Complex, Kylie shared her equation with PND. "He asked me to be in the Come and See Me video, and that was after Tyga. I and Party have a cool relationship. I think he's so talented, and I love his music. But I wouldn't say we dated. It never really got to that boyfriend-girlfriend stage," she said.

Travis Scott

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

The two were seen holding hands at Coachella in 2017, which sparked dating rumors. By September 2017, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were expecting their first child. In 2018, they announced they welcomed their first baby Stormi Webster. In between, the Kylie Cosmetics owner briefly dated Drake but got back with Scott again. The couple gave birth to their son Aire in 2022 but finally called it quits soon after the son's birth with no plans of reconciliation.

Drake

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

After her split with Scott, a source told PEOPLE that she's getting close with Drake. "They've been friends for a long time, and Drake is very close to the family," the source said. After Kylie broke up in October, Drake and the mom-of-two had been "flirting and hanging out." However, other insiders insisted that the two were "just friends." The duo began seeing each other after Kylie attended the rapper's 33rd birthday party and his Halloween party a few days later.

5. Kendall Jenner's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

A$AP Rocky

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

Although the two never confirmed their relationship, the longtime friends were spotted way too frequently between 2016 and 2017. They traveled all over the world, including shopping trips to Los Angeles, dining together in Paris, and to Miami, packed with loads of PDA. They were reportedly "all over each other" at Coachella in April 2020, and the two were also cozying up at the Met Gala. A Snapchat from Kim Kardashian confirmed that Kylie was trying to capture an intimate moment.

Harry Styles

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Spicer

The model and the singer were first linked in 2013 but never confirmed their relationship. After some time, the duo was spotted getting cozy on a yacht in St. Barts in December 2015. It was said that Kendall was one of Styles' first serious partners and forever muse, per Harpers Bazaar. Their reconciliation rumors sparked in September 2016 when they dined together in Los Angeles. In fact, in a feature in Rolling Stone, Styles said, "She's a huge part of the (music) album."

Orlando Bloom

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

It was reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was "secretly dating" Kendall throughout the summer of 2015. They were also reported to be getting cozy at a film screening in Los Angeles, per Daily Mail. Their low-key dates became the talk of the town, but the two remained tight-lipped. A source revealed, 'The age difference doesn't seem to bother them, although it's far too early." Apparently, Bloom was twice the age of Kendall.

6. Rob Kardashian's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Buckner

Rita Ora

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Coppola

The singer first started dating Rob in 2012; however, the couple remained hush-hush until five months into their relationship. But the relationship turned ugly when Rob accused Ora of cheating on him in a series of tweets which he later deleted. During an interview with Sunday Times, Ora admitted she "forgot" she dated Rob, per PEOPLE. "Oh, I forgot about that. It was very short-lived. It was great. I was young; It was fun. That's all I remember."

Blac Chyna

Image Source: Getty Images | Monica Schipper

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian uploaded a photo of themselves in late January 2016 alongside the caption, "The beginning," per Business Insider. Chyna previously dated Tyga and shared a child as well. Their first month as a couple was a whirlwind, and fans believed they were a complicated couple. Despite Chyna's arrest under public intoxication and her drama with the Kardashian sisters, the couple welcomed daughter Dream. It turned ugly when Chyna filed a lawsuit against the family; the couple parted ways.

7. Kris Jenner's Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth

Robert Kardashian Sr.

Image Source: YouTube | Curtis88

Kris Jenner tied the knot with the famed criminal defense attorney in 1978 and welcomed four children- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The couple divorced in 1991, but the two remained close acquaintances until Kardashian Sr.'s death in 2003 from esophageal cancer. Robert belonged to a wealthy family Los Angeles family and was considered one of Beverly Hills' most eligible bachelors, per Page Six. He met Kris at a horse race in California and sparks flew instantly.

Caitlyn Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Gregg DeGuire

Kris later married Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, in 1991 and welcomed two daughters- Kylie and Kendall Jenner. However, the couple separated in 2013, and Kris filed for divorce in September 2014. The two raised a blended family together for around 22 years, but it was later that "Bruce" came out as "Caitlyn." Kris told US Weekly, "We are living apart, but there is no animosity. We are united and committed to our family. No longer married; we are happier this way."







