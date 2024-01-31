From Homelessness to Achieving Multi-Millionaire Status, Here's Looking at Jacob Elordi's Net Worth

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, recognized for his roles in popular productions like Netflix's The Kissing Booth and HBO's Euphoria, has emerged as one of the most prosperous young actors in recent times, overcoming early career challenges.

The journey of Elordi, transitioning from homelessness during his early days to attaining multi-millionaire status with hard work and huge fan following is nothing short of an inspiring story to be shared. Following his breakthrough performance in Netflix's The Kissing Booth alongside Joey King, Elordi encountered criticism upon entering the acting sphere. Starting his acting career in 2015, Elordi's net worth has skyrocketed from virtually nothing to an impressive million as of 2023.

In a revealing GQ interview, the actor disclosed that he was sleeping in his car during this challenging phase. However, Elordi's fortunes changed when he landed the role of Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

His role in Euphoria reportedly earned him $150,000 per episode. While specific details about Elordi's salary remain undisclosed, it's noted that he received a similar salary to his co-star Sydney Sweeney, who earned $350,000 per episode during the second season of Euphoria. For the biographical film Priscilla, Elordi reportedly received a significant payment of $500,000, marking his highest salary for a film to date. The actor boasts of a substantial social media presence and reportedly earns between five and six figures for Instagram posts. According to the Daily Mail, sponsored posts on his account could potentially earn him around $40,000 per post, considering his extensive follower count and high engagement metrics.

Currently 25 years old, Elordi navigates the complex interplay between Hollywood stardom and personal identity. Seeking solace in the California desert, a departure from the bustling chaos of Los Angeles, he contemplates his self-fashioned path, drawing inspiration from acting icons such as Brando and Bale, according to insights from GQ. Elordi's mother, a stay-at-home mom, took on the role of a school lunchroom volunteer, creating a unique opportunity for him to spend time with her daily while enjoying the lunches his parents packed. Their support extends to proudly wearing T-shirts adorned with images of nearly every character he has portrayed.

His passion for acting took root at the age of 12, coinciding with the time when Nate, his character in Euphoria, was navigating the formation of his alpha male identity. Developing a routine that included pull-ups and vocal exercises to assert his masculinity, Elordi, although emerging as an actor, also grappled with his identity as an athlete. As a member of the school's rugby team, he began to sense the inherent dichotomy between these two facets of his life. As we see him succeed in achieving his dreams it is worth noting the actor has not forgotten his roots till date.