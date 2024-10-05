From Golden Showers to Cozying up to Russians, a Look at Michael Cohen’s Explosive Foreword on Trump

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, released a highly explosive foreword to his 2020 tell-all book, Disloyal. Cohen didn’t hold back. He called the former president a ‘con man’ and accused him of cheating in the 2016 election with the help of Russian interference. The release of the same brought about intense scrutiny on Trump and his dealings both before and during his presidency. The work revealed controversial aspects of Trump’s life, drawing on the years he spent working as the former president’s ‘fixer.’ He wrote, "Apart from his wife and children, I knew Trump better than anyone else did.”

As per The Independent, he remarked, "I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man." Among the most scandalous claims was Cohen's reference to ‘golden showers,’ though he doesn’t directly state whether Trump participated in these acts. He noted, "From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant."

Watching Obama's Inauguration in 2008 with Trump, with the massive, adoring, joyful crowd on the Mall, incensed the Boss in a way I'd never seen him before—he was literally losing his mind watching a handsome...

Cohen's disclosure of ‘catch and kill’ conspiracies where he helped cover up Trump’s extramarital affairs by silencing his lovers, eventually led to the infamous New York hush money trial. This pattern of behavior, according to Cohen, defines Trump’s business model and his approach to winning at all costs. The allegations of election collusion with Russia aren’t new, but Cohen provided a unique insider’s perspective.

As per CNBC, he highlighted, "Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance…He attempted to insinuate himself into the world of President Vladimir Putin and his coterie of corrupt billionaire oligarchs. I know because I personally ran that deal and kept Trump and his children closely informed of all updates." Cohen also alleged that he often lied to Trump's wife, Melania, to cover up the businessman's infidelities. He noted, “I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump’s path to power.”

His loyalty to Trump ultimately led him to a three-year prison sentence— a consequence of lying to Congress and orchestrating hush-money payments to silence Trump's alleged lovers, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Trump, for his part, had dismissed Cohen's claims and accused him of lying to reduce his jail sentence. Additionally, his White House labeled the book as 'fan fiction' and pointed out Cohen’s history of dishonesty.