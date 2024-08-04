From Ballet to Bug-Eating: The Surprising Skills of Hollywood's Biggest Stars

6 Celebrities With Unexpected Hidden Talents Beyond the Spotlight

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) RB/Bauer-Griffin; (C) Dave Benett; (R) Mike Marsland

Many of Hollywood's finest have incredible talents that go well beyond what you see in films. This interesting list features six celebrities with secret abilities that may surprise you and maybe even leave you creeped out. You have action heroes who have delicate artistic hobbies that require immense patience and famous actresses with unique cooking skills and palates. These stars show there’s a lot more to them than just their on-screen roles. Their secret talents include impressive physical feats and hobbies honed over decades.

1. Tom Holland

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Tom Holland is best recognized for playing Spider-Man, but his true secret weapon is his experience in ballet and acrobatics. He was already a skilled dancer before donning the iconic red and blue costume. He began learning ballet when he was ten years old, despite being mocked for doing so. This training proved to be quite beneficial in his acting career. He impressed the producers by performing somersaults on his audition recordings. "For instance, in the Spider-Man suit, you often can’t see his face. But I find a way to convey feeling anyway," Holland shared.

2. Keanu Reeves

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sam Santos

Before he was dodging bullets in The Matrix or seeking vengeance in John Wick, Keanu Reeves was stopping pucks on the ice. When he was younger, Reeves was a great ice hockey goalie and earned the nickname "The Wall." This was more than just a hobby. He was so impressive that he had the chance at a professional career. Reeves received 'Most Valuable Player' honors and was considered for both the NHL and the Canadian Olympic squad. However, he had to choose between a sports career and pursuing his acting dreams. In the end, he chose acting but once he got to play a hockey player in the 1986 movie, Youngblood.

3. Nicole Kidman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman is known for her versatility on screen but off-screen she has a rather unusual talent — eating bugs. While many might squirm at the thought, Kidman embraces this quirky skill with enthusiasm. She proudly declared in a video, "2 billion people in the world eat bugs, and I’m one of them." Kidman doesn't just tolerate these creepy-crawly snacks; she genuinely enjoys them. When asked to describe the taste and texture of the insects she has tried, she used words that might make even the most adventurous foodie curious— "Fruity, exquisite, moist, and chewy."

4. Rod Stewart

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sir Rod Stewart is renowned for his distinctive voice and energetic performances, but what few know is his love for model trains. Stewart's interest is more than just a passing fancy; it's a passion he's pursued for almost two decades. His work is incredibly detailed. Photographs of his model trains show meticulously crafted buildings, bridges, ships, and streets lined with vintage automobiles and cabs. In the 20+ years he's been working on this project, he's released 13 studio albums and completed 19 tours. Yet, he's always found time to return to his miniature city.

5. Dwayne Johnson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pablo Cuadra

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a wrestler, actor, and producer, also plays the ukulele. Johnson considers playing the instrument to be more than just a fun hobby. It allows him to connect with his Polynesian roots, which he is quite proud of. When filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, he even recommended to the director that they include a scene where he plays the ukulele. In a poignant video, his mother also featured playing the ukulele, demonstrating that playing music is a family thing, as per E! Online.

6. Emma Stone

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Emma Stone, celebrated for her roles in Amazing Spiderman and La La Land, has a pretty cool talent. She can jump on a pogo stick— a skill she picked up when she was really young and kept at it until she was about 11. Stone continues to enjoy the activity as an adult, moving around with ease. She once not only demonstrated her pogo stick skills in one entertaining video but also served as the instructor, as per Vanity Fair.