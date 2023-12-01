Here Are 9 Older Celebs Who Welcomed Kids Later in Life

Older celebs are rewriting the parenting playbook, proving that there's no expiration date on fatherhood. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have also joined the league of seasoned celebrity dads, challenging the conventional timeline. The National Center for Family and Marriage Research notes the average age for new fathers hovers between 27 and 30, but these icons are rewriting the script, embracing fatherhood past the age of 65. Juggling toddlers in your 30s is demanding enough, but these stars took on the challenge after retirement. From embracing the bachelor life to laser-focused careers, these nine celebrities deferred daddy duty until their 40s and beyond.

1. Al Pacino – 83 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

At 83, iconic actor Al Pacino defied age norms by becoming a father once again, welcoming a son named Roman Pacino with his 29-year-old girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah. The couple's relationship gained attention in April 2022, and a few months later, they joyfully announced the arrival of their child, who arrived in the summer of 2023. Already a father to three grown children—Julie Marie, Anton, and Olivia—Pacino embraces fatherhood anew with enthusiasm. His eldest daughter, Julie Marie, was born in 1989, when he was still married to Jan Tarrant, while the twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose, were welcomed in 2001 with Beverly D'Angelo, as per US Weekly.

2. Robert De Niro – 79 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

At 79, legendary actor Robert De Niro surprised many by welcoming his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, in May 2023. During interviews, De Niro has also been quite frank about having so many kids, emphasizing the joy of expanding his family even at an advanced age. The iconic Oscar winner, whose oldest child is 51, acknowledged that parenthood doesn't get easier but expressed contentment with embracing fatherhood once again. De Niro's diverse family includes children from previous marriages and relationships, showcasing a 51-year age gap between his eldest and youngest offspring, as per Parents.

3. Mick Jagger – 73 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Bergen

At the age of 73, Mick Jagger, the iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, welcomed his eighth child with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. The news was confirmed by his publicist, who also gave details about Jagger's presence at the hospital and the well-being of the mother and baby. As per The Daily Mail, despite Jagger and Hamrick having no plans to marry, the rock legend flew from London to New York for the birth. Now at 79, Mick Jagger has a total of eight children, including sons James, Gabriel, and Lucas, and daughters Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, and Georgia May. In addition to his extensive family, Jagger is a grandfather to five and even became a great-grandfather in May 2014.

4. George Lucas – 69 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Star Wars creator George Lucas and Mellody Hobson embraced parenthood later in life with the birth of their daughter, Everest Hobson Lucas, on August 9, 2013. At the age of 69, Lucas, known for his directorial prowess, welcomed his first biological child through surrogacy. Everest joined Lucas's family alongside his three adopted children, Amanda, Katie, and Jett. Hobson, Lucas' wife, played a significant role in expanding their family in their later years. Today, at 79, George Lucas continues to navigate the joys of fatherhood with Everest, as per Reuters.

5. Billy Joel – 68 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Naomi Rahim

At the age of 68, legendary singer Billy Joel embraced fatherhood once again with the arrival of his daughter, Remy Anne, born to his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, on October 22, 2017, at New York University Hospital, as per USA Today. This marked Joel's third venture into parenthood, as his second daughter, Della, was born in 2015. The iconic Piano Man singer shared his joy by performing My Life the day after Della's birth, proudly displaying photos of his newborn. Notably, Joel's firstborn, Alexa Ray, is now 36, with her mother being Joel's second wife, Christie Brinkley.

6. Steve Martin – 67 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Comedic legend Steve Martin welcomed fatherhood at 67 when his wife, Anne Stringfield, gave birth to their daughter Mary in December 2012. Known for his timeless roles, including Father of the Bride, Martin became a first-time dad after keeping the pregnancy a well-guarded secret. The couple's age difference—Stringfield being 26 years younger—added to the surprise. Martin's journey into parenthood was unconventional, considering he had portrayed a father on screen long before becoming one in real life. Mary, born in 2012, stands as the beloved actor's only child, emphasizing that life's most significant roles often come later in one's narrative, as per Hollywood Life.

7. Clint Eastwood – 66 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eddie Sanderson

At 66, Clint Eastwood welcomed his youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, on December 12, 1996, with his second wife Dina Eastwood, then 31. Despite his age, Eastwood asserted that he became a better father with enhanced parenting skills. Known for directing Sully, Eastwood also has six other children from previous marriages. Morgan, now 27, gained attention as a teen on E!'s Mrs. Eastwood & Company in 2012 and has since pursued a versatile career in the entertainment industry. She has acted in films like Million Dollar Baby and Changeling, produced a short film titled I See You, and contributed to the soundtrack of Johnny Mercer: The Dream's on Me.

8. Alec Baldwin – 64 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

At 64, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, celebrated the arrival of their eighth child, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, on September 22, 2022. The couple, expressing gratitude, shared the joyful news, emphasizing the magic and love surrounding their expanding family. Alec, known for his Saturday Night Live stint, has children from different marriages, including a daughter named Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Having tied the knot with Hilaria in 2012, the Baldwins embraced parenthood with zeal, with their latest addition, Ilaria, joining the Baldwinito clan, as per US Weekly.

9. Paul McCartney – 61 Years Old

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

At 61, Paul McCartney defied expectations by embracing fatherhood once again with the birth of his daughter, Beatrice Milly McCartney. His enthusiasm for parenting at an older age was evident as he expressed genuine delight in the experience. The Beatles legend, previously a father to three grown children from his first marriage, found joy in the 'thrill' and 'education' of raising a young child. This new chapter unfolded with his second wife, Heather Mills, marking the beginning of a different yet fulfilling fatherhood. Beatrice's arrival brought immense joy to the couple, who described her as 'a little beauty,' as per Entertainment Weekly.

